Google Search is finally officially in dark mode on your desktop





Google has finally added an official dark mode for searching on the desktop, allowing anyone who wants to avoid bright web pages to complete their search in a black gray bath (via 9to5Google). According to Google’s support page[設定]>[検索設定]>[外観]You can go to and make changes. There you can choose bright, dark, or device defaults. These automatically follow computer mode.[外観]If you don’t see the option, you may have to wait a bit. According to Google, like many updates, the settings will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Google had been tinkering with dark mode search for a while, but noticed it was being tested in February. To get a little behind the scenes, several staff members randomly gained or lost dark mode as the test continued. But now it’s finally official.

Google results, but dark.

9to5Google also reports that some users see a different quick toggle sun icon and some users have the option to enable changes in the mobile web version of Google. Neither change is mentioned in Google’s announcement.

You can quickly access the settings from the appearance link.

Of course, you used to have the option to search dark, but you can use a browser plugin to darken Google or use themes with alternative search engines such as DuckDuckGo. Many of Google’s Android and iOS apps, including the main Google search app, have also been in dark mode for some time.

However, making it officially available to Google as a setting will be much easier for people who couldn’t mind installing extensions or switching search providers. In addition, we hope to reduce the experience of logging on to a new device and trying to find something, but only in the sunshine of a thousand. Perhaps it’s a bit hyperbolic, but a little everything welcomes darkness (and a small improvement in quality of life).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/10/22665902/google-search-desktop-dark-mode The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos