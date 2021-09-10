Lance Baldo, MD Innovative Technology and Personalized Cancer Treatment





September 10, 2021

40 minute list

Source / Disclosure Publisher:

Disclosure: Baldo is the Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies. Jain reports that she is a paid freelance writer for Lippincott.

Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted

Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted. “data-action =” subscribe “> Could not process your subscription request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue, please contact customerservice @ slackinc.com.

Return to Healio

In this episode, Lance Baldo, MD, discusses how the lessons learned from the MRD test, the use of T-cell receptor profiling, and the COVID-19 pandemic can help shape the future of cancer vaccines.

Welcome to another exciting episode of Oncology Overdrive: 13 About Baldo: 17 Interview 1:20 Tell us about your journey 1:38 Doubt your decision to leave clinical practice for an entrepreneurial venture Did you? 2:36 What does Adaptive Biotechnologies do? 3:43 What is the Minimal Residual Lesion (MRD) test? How is it used? 4:27 Are you looking only at hematological malignancies? 5:35 How do professionals use MRD testing in clinical practice? 6:31 Why do you think MRD testing is important in treating cancer? 7:24 Is Adaptive working on drug discovery and development related to the MRD test? 9:20 Personalized care and real life feel like a science fiction novel 12:02 Do the best for patients 15:33 Tell us about T-cell receptor profiling 18:02 Tell us about new antigen-based therapies 21:10 What types of technology are these available outside of large academic institutions? 22:49 Has COVID influenced the way you and your team think about implementing treatment and innovation? 25:03 Do you think what we learned last year will help create future cancer vaccines? 29:59 What would you like to do if you spoke again 10 years later? 31:25 Baldo Takeaway Message 37:42 Baldo Location 38:57

Lance Baldo, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies.

We look forward to hearing from you! Please send your comments / questions to Dr. Jain at [email protected] Follow us on Twitter @ HemOncToday and @ShikhaJainMD. Baldo can be accessed via email at LinkedIn, lbaldo @ adaptivebiotech.com and www.adaptivebiotech.com.

Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted

Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted. “data-action =” subscribe “> Could not process your subscription request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue, please contact customerservice @ slackinc.com.

Return to Healio

Oncology overdrive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/resources/oncology-overdrive/episode-41 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos