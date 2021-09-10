Lenovo blames the “firmware” issue for blank-screen smart displays and says Google is working on a fix six months after the complaint began.





Lenovo says Google is still waiting to fix a firmware issue that left a blank screen for some owners of Lenovo Smart Display and Smart Clocks, almost five months after the issue was first reported. increase.

In April, when a Canadian-based customer posted on the company’s tech support page and someone else asked if the screen froze, the first report that everything went wrong with the Lenovo Smart Display came out. rice field.

When I rebooted or tried to restore factory settings, only temporary fixes were made and users in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, France and Vietnam reported the same failure.

At this stage, the full extent and scale of the problem is not yet known. Lenovo has shipped approximately 1.2 million smart clocks and an estimated 650,000 smart displays so far, according to sales data from channel analyst Canalys.

One of those who resented the lack of progress and asked not to be named told us this week:

We have explained to them countless times [Lenovo] Before that, the screen freezes (often minutes, and sometimes hours) immediately after the power is turned on, and the device becomes inoperable. After the device reboots and works properly, it freezes again.

Lenovo has been working with Google to fix it since June, when Zuzana, the leader of the smart home community, asked “more patience” and Google’s development team “is working on this issue.”

Customers are furious at the lack of progress. “Now in September, the Lenovo technical team is back in the loop again,” a frustrated customer told us.

“My view on this is clear that Lenovo was unable to respond in a timely manner, listened and lost me and perhaps other members of the community’s future habits. This is a shame.”

A Lenovo spokesman sent us a statement:

“Software updates are deployed by Google for Lenovo smart displays and smart clocks using the Google Assistant. Google’s product / engineering team reproduces and fixes firmware issues identified by some users. We are working to publish it. You can contact Google directly for more information. “

The smart display runs on Android Things, and its hobby version was closed to a new project from January. This move did not affect the commercial organizations that build smart speakers and displays.

The register asked Google’s corporate tentacles for comment yesterday, but we haven’t received a response yet.

Last week, Lenovo was attacked after a hacker was hacked that the Tips application on the tablet gave no choice but to display unsolicited ads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/09/10/lenovo_smart_display_complaints/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos