Yahoo Partners with Designers Christian Cowan and Rebecca Minkoff to Innovate Fall 21 New York Fashion Week | Work





New York-(BUSINESSWIRE)-September 10, 2021-

Yahoo, one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, is proud to return as an official innovation partner for IMG. New York Fashion Week: Show 2021. This fall season, Yahoo continues to rethink the future of fashion and expand its consumer experience. An exciting slate of cutting-edge technology experience featuring leading designers Christian Cowan and Rebecca Minkoff.

Today, designers’ stunning presentations are made possible through Yahoo’s highly immersive and visionary experience, providing consumers with a new and unique portal to the artist’s collection and creative process. .. Taking on the challenge of displaying digital content at physical events, Yahoo Technology has amplified the season by bringing beloved designers and their NYFW experience to fashion lovers’ homes around the world.

Jo Lambert will return to NYFW this fall in partnership with great designers such as Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Cowan, who trust cutting-edge technology to rethink the future of fashion through Yahoo’s creative vision and innovative consumer experience. I was particularly excited. Yahoo consumer manager. These dynamic collaborations show what is possible as consumer journeys continue to evolve, and Yahoo’s commitment to curating personal and customizable products that immerse viewers in what they love. It speaks of commitment and success.

Traditionally it’s designer clothing to walk on the runway, but Yahoo discovers future formats by teleporting Christian Cowan to the center of the stage as a photoreal hologram via a series of easily accessible QR codes. A personal experience with the designer that will continue to create and allow fans to see up close. Yahoo’s technology brings Cowan directly to the press, VIP, and his consumers through a series of touchpoints. This includes always exciting NYFW presentations (today debuting in a surprise moment from the runway) and the rollout of the in-store collection in early 2022. Experience pushes the boundaries of digital shopability and explores how AR content strengthens the relationship between designers and their consumers.

Christian Cowan said it was a dream to be able to work with Yahoo in this way. It’s really special to be able to get all your followers at home intimately involved in collections and runway shows. And allowing our customers a more detailed description of the work they are getting adds a great deal to the retail experience.

Yahoo, along with designer Rebecca Minkoff, is rethinking NYFW in the Metaverse with the first kind of immersive NFT galleries and sales to raise money to support women’s businesses. Through its Gen Z platform, Yahoo has created a state-of-the-art experience like an AR museum that allows buyers to experience NFT auctions. Passionate consumers want to be more involved and trade with growing trends through the sale of photo NFTs and digital clothing. .. The live gallery, which debuts today, allows buyers and NYFW participants to experience NFT auctions simultaneously in the virtual and real world.

It was a great experience to develop the partnership with Yahoo for the NYFW season in the fall of 21. Rebecca Minkoff is breaking the barriers between fashion and art by bringing the first immersive consumer NFT experience to market on a global scale. Both the Yahoo and Rebecca Minkoff brands have unique advantages in the industry and continue to focus on improving the consumer experience and advancing fashion into the future through advances in technology and connectivity.

OpenSea hosts an NFT sale, all of which will go to grants to women-owned companies affected by the pandemic in New York. Female Founder Collective (501c3) manages grants to support these highly needed businesses. All proceeds from the resale of NFTs will continue to benefit the group of female founders.

The rise of Yahoo’s innovations in an era of increasing connectivity and real-time interactive content is passionate about technology. Touching the world of fashion, pandemics are increasing the desire for a combination of both digital and physical engagement. Yahoo’s industry-leading technology helps rethink consumer travel by immersing viewers in what they love, deepening their connections, and showing what’s possible in fashion and retail. ..

For more information and to interact with these experiences, visit the Yahoo + Christian Cowan Hub (here) and the Yahoo + Rebecca Minkoff Immersive NFT Experience (here). Follow @Yahoo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date on NYFW throughout the week.

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and technology company that connects people with passion. From finance and sports to shopping, games and news, we reach nearly 900 million people around the world and support our days with reliable products, content and technology. It provides partners with a full-stack platform to help businesses grow and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. For more information, please visit yahooinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005086/en/

Brittany Forgione, brittany.forgione @ yahooinc.com

Keywords: New York United States North America

Industry Keywords: Fashion Retail Technology Mobile / Wireless Audio / Video Internet

Source: Yahoo

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 09/10/2021 06:30 AM / DISC: 09/10/2021 06:32 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005086/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/yahoo-partners-with-designers-christian-cowan-and-rebecca-minkoff-to-innovate-fall-21-new-york/article_39a291da-c52e-5c92-95d8-f01d26bc43fc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos