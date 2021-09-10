MyQ Google Assistant integration is broken for weeks





The commands sent to the Google Assistant can communicate with a myriad of devices, some of which are very useful. For example, the ability to open and close garage doors is very useful. However, Chamberlain’s MyQ, one of the popular automatic garage door openers, seems to have broken the Google Assistant integration for weeks.

Update 9/10: Following coverage earlier this week, Chamberlain says the issue has finally been fixed. As the company says, the MyQ Assistant app is back in the Google repository.

Chamberlain’s MyQ setup works with a variety of garage door openers, providing customers with a relatively easy and inexpensive way to control doors from their smartphones. It’s readily available from retail stores such as Best Buy and usually costs only $ 30.

However, at this point, the core of the feature seems to be broken for many users. Specifically, the Google Assistant integration seems to be completely broken and may have been in this state since August 22nd. Some reports on Twitter show the error, but the message is displayed on the Chamberlain website. The integration is broken and the team is “actively working” on the solution.

The message has been around since August 26th, and almost two weeks later, the problem is still going on.

Service is interrupted on myQ and Google Assistant. Our team is actively working to identify the root cause and resolve it. Thank you for your patience.

In particular, Chamberlain does not register the MyQ system as a smart home device with the Google Assistant, but uses the assistant’s “apps” to control the product. The app has disappeared completely from Google’s repository. This is probably the cause of the problem. It’s also worth noting that Chamberlain has removed all references to billing customers for the MyQ + Google Assistant integration. This was the reason for considering alternative products in the past.

I contacted Chamberlain about this issue and reiterated that the issue is still occurring and is still being addressed.

Google Assistant Details:

Thank you Ryan!

