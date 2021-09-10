According to Facebook’s Boz, camera glasses will become the norm in 10 years.





Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth’s LinkedIn photo.

Facebook’s Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, who runs the company’s hardware business, said on Friday that the ability to take pictures will become a standard feature of eyeglasses within 10 years.

Bosworth’s comment on the podcast took place the day after the launch of Ray-Ban Stories, a smartglass collaboration with Facebook’s Luxottica. Ray-Ban smart glasses allow you to take pictures and videos using a small camera with the push of a button or voice commands.

“In 10 years, I think it’s like,’Of course, why don’t you take pictures with your glasses? That’s weird,'” Bosworth said. “It really has the opportunity to turn that corner and move things forward.”

Bosworth had a conversation with Rocco Basilico, EssilorLuxottica’s chief wearable officer.

Ray-Ban Story Glass on Facebook

Sal Rodriguez | CNBC

While they are still niche products, smart glasses have come a long way in the tech industry.

Google was the first major high-tech company to introduce its products with the introduction of Google Glass in 2012. Google Glass didn’t look like a regular glass. The device had no lens and instead used a small prism to reflect the augmented reality image in front of the user. The glasses also included a camera that could take pictures and videos.

Google Glass has sparked a huge backlash from critics worried about privacy breaches. Already, Facebook products have gathered similar skepticism from people who are concerned that the device is not enough to warn people when the camera is in use.

Attendees will try Google Glass during the Google I / O developer conference in San Francisco.

Getty Images

Snap entered the market with Spectacles in 2016. This is a set of plastic eyeglasses that can take pictures and videos with two prominent cameras in any corner of the frame.

Snap announced the fourth version of Spectacles in May. They feature a display with spectacle lenses that place AR images in the real world from the user’s point of view. So far, Snap has limited the distribution of the latest Spectacles to selected groups of social media content creators.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has announced new Spectacles AR glasses that allow you to overlay digital objects in the real world.

Source: SNAPInc.

Facebook’s Ray-Ban story doesn’t yet have AR capabilities, but the company is working on AR capabilities for future products.

So far, the company has installed cameras, speakers and microphones on some Ray-Ban models. Consumers can also buy existing products and pay an additional $ 100 to turn them into smart glasses, rather than buying unfamiliar hardware.

