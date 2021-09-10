NBA 2K22 Review: 22 Thoughts on Shooting, Dribbling, and My Team





There is a saying in the world of sports games that you don’t have to buy next year’s games. Sports video games often look similar. The gameplay is reminiscent of the previous year. There are many new modes to explore. The game is relatively the same, but there are no major roster updates that need to be upgraded.

So this was clearly a concern for this year’s version of the NBA video game, the NBA 2K22. After a decent game of NBA 2K20 and mixed NBA 2K21, there were many questions about what NBA 2K22 brings to the table. These questions only increased because NBA 2K22 didn’t release a demo version of the game. This has been done for many years. There was no video of the gameplay. There were few game trailers and players in them.

Now, the NBA 2K22 has been officially dropped in the United States, giving basketball fans the opportunity to go on court and compete with their favorite NBA stars. And this is not a copy and paste game. If you’re looking for a new NBA game, it’s a game worth upgrading.

But you are not here to get my thoughts on whether to buy it. You are here because you want to know what makes it good, bad, and ugly. So here are 22 things I noticed while playing the game on the first day before launch.

1. The NBA2K22 game runs more smoothly.

Everything fits snugly and runs smoothly. The player finds the right place. Defense works together. The offense understands the play and runs around in the right place. Everything is working fine now, which is a positive sign for the life of the game.

2. NBA2K22 is very smooth and clean.

There is no other way to explain it. The game is very smooth and clean. Slide the menu and the game design will be so smooth that you won’t notice any weird glitches.

3. It feels like a brand new game.

seriously. NBA 2K22 feels like a whole new game for NBA 2K21. It has less arcade atmosphere and is similar to a new introduction to the NBA gaming world. The mechanics, player builds, and court dimensions were different and felt more realistic, making it difficult to adapt to new games. It takes time to adapt to a new game, but that’s a good thing.

4. The new NBA 2K22s meter is easy to use.

NBA 2K22 has added a new shot meter. This is a tool that appears next to the player to measure the shot and help the player decide when to release the ball. In previous games, the meter was small, probably above the player’s head. This year, the meter is a long arc that appears behind the player. In a simpler mode, the animation that occurs after you create a shot is flame by default, and you can customize the sound the game produces when you hit the perfect shot (called a green or green shot), so it’s fun to play. I can.

5. The NBA2K22 can withstand shooting.

Thankfully, yes. One of the hardest parts of the NBA 2K21 was the shooting failure. The game has new features that require you to shoot using the controller’s joystick. It made the shooting intolerable for the first few days of the game. Thankfully, you can actually shoot with the NBA 2K22 and you don’t have to worry about problems.

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is preparing to shoot in NBA 2K22MyTeam mode. 2K Newsroom 6. MyTeam mode is already top notch.

2K has significantly improved the fantasy My Team mode in his year. You can make even more customizations by making your own shoes, scoring cards (more on that later), and choosing your own skills for the player. This mode also comes with lots of challenges and pick-up games to keep offline gamers busy for long periods of time. So it’s great to see 2K support both offline and online players at the same time.

7.MyTeam now gives you 3 jerseys.

One of the new underrated features in MyTeam mode is the use of home / away / alternative jerseys. I used to only have a home jersey and an away jersey. Now you can have 3 different things, it’s great. Another cool aspect that you can use any jersey for any place. So you want to use a Utah Jazz purple retro jersey for your home jersey and an orange and red city edition for your away. You can do it perfectly!

8. PSA card grading is a fun addition to the NBA 2K22.

Speaking of MyTeam, this mode has a card grading feature. This is very similar to the actual PSA card grading, you can review the card and sell it at a higher price. The same thing happens with MyTeam, which is a great feature for fans who are enthusiastic about trading sports cards.

Look at the PSA card in My Team mode. 2K Newsroom 9. How to dribble with NBA 2K22 (difficult).

On the other hand, dribbling is more difficult. In this game, it is difficult to combine dribble movements to find the best movement. The stick needs a little more skill to get the player to perform a sweet handle. This is what gamers try to crack as the game progresses.

10. NBA 2K22 current-gen is still slow to load.

I’m playing this on a current generation console and it’s loading very slowly. It will take forever for the new screen to load. This can be a source of persistent frustration for gamers who want to dive into the game right away.

11. All-star mode is more difficult, but playable.

One of the problems with NBA 2K’s recent games is that more difficult modes often feel very difficult. This year is not the case. Sure, you need to get a little better in court. However, I feel that the more difficult modes are still within reach.

12. NBA 2K22 Art, Design Add Punch.

The game is full of fun art. On the cover alone, you can see that there is a wonderful mural of Luka Doncic, and that artwork is placed throughout the game. It gives the game a nice and smooth feel.

NBA 2K22 My Team Mode Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Art Mural. 2K News Room 13. The defense of NBA2K22 is much better.

The defense is much better than the 2K21. Computer-based players move better and make the player easier to read, so you can have a better experience in the game. Much better than last year.

14. When playing NBA 2K22, you can’t slip.

Don’t think for a moment that you can create a last second heave from one baseline to another. It doesn’t work. The ball is stolen. But this is a sign of a change in the game. To defeat the defense, you need to play better, faster, sharper, and smarter.

15. NBA2K22 is not about luck.

With NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, a lot of gameplay felt like luck. Decide whether to score based on what your computer’s algorithms wanted. Many gamers will complain that the algorithm has caught them. This means that the CPU will miss every shot in order to win. Well, I don’t feel that way this year so far.

16. NBA2K22 has a lot to do.

There’s a lot to do in the current game between Draft Mode, MyTeam, MyCareer, MyNBA and more. The game continues to add new features.

The city of NBA 2K22, one of the most popular places in MyCareer mode. 2K News Room 17. The NBA 2K22 Shot Contest is confusing.

It’s unclear if the shot contest will work perfectly. Reportedly, the shot fight when players fight against you will work more realistically than in the previous year. However, my player was still finding and nailing open shots despite the contest.

18. Shot blocking is the OP of NBA2K22.

However, shot blocking is a big new element of NBA2K22. That overwhelming. Your player blocks junk from your opponents. seriously. In one of my games, Kevin Durant hit a ball into a rafter against Kemba Walker. It was a fun twist on the shot block feature. It’s often flat and not exciting in the game.

19. There are numerous cruise ships on the NBA 2K22.

Lots of cruise ships! Cruise ships can be found in My Career mode. This is great. However, in MyTeam mode, you can also play on the court of a cruise ship.

Deck of NBA 2K22 cruise ship seen in My Career mode. 2K News Room 20. The NBA2K22 is reminiscent of the real NBA.

Graphics, displays and announcers all provide realistic NBA game images. Someone may pass by and think that the NBA2K22 is actually the NBA. That’s how good the game looks.

21. Do you see the future?

Its an interesting approach to recreating the entire sports game you know to sell, especially what comes after the two mediocre versions of the NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21. This feels a bit different and may indicate what it should look like to rebuild itself whenever a sports game is possible.

22. Overall, the NBA 2K22 is worth the upgrade.

It’s a lot of fun when things are working properly. Let’s hope it stays the same. If so, it’s worth the upgrade.

