Impact issue: August update from Google.org





Jacqueline’s Corner

Returning to the school season, the pandemic continues to affect teachers, families and students, especially those who are already short of educational resources. Despite challenges and unknowns, nonprofits working in education continue to move forward and innovate to support learning. It is clear that the ability to pivot is a common strength needed in these times, providing space for organizations to adapt their priorities and meet learners where they are, as funders and supporters. Must be secured.

During the pandemic process, we supported organizations such as INCO and Talking Points through the Distance Education Fund. These organizations were pivoted to provide training and support to teachers learning how to teach remotely, providing students with high-quality digital learning opportunities. We have also created the resources needed to continue learning in a fair manner.

In the face of overlapping challenges underway, pandemics, climate change, racial injustice, our grantees and others like these, young learners of the world will be educated for the next year. I’m constantly inspired by the new approaches I take to help get in.

In case you miss it

Our hearts are directed at all those affected by the crisis in Afghanistan. To help with this, Google and Google employees are providing more than $ 4 million to front-line organizations that help particularly affected women, refugees, and journalists.

Hear from one of the recipients: INCO

Hei-Yue Pang is APAC Lead of INCO, a global organization dedicated to building a more inclusive and sustainable economy through positive education and support for entrepreneurs.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented millions of children around the world from going to school, and INCO received a $ 2.5 million grant from Google.org and the Distance Education Fund in April 2020. Launched INCO Education Accelerator. Accelerators support educational nonprofits throughout Europe and Asia and create equitable access to education for children, especially from resource-poor families. With technical assistance from distance learning experts and Google volunteers, nonprofits have doubled their influence, providing uninterrupted access to education for more than 360,000 students, about 28 times more than before the Accelerator Program. Did.

