See the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado up close: as great as it should have finally been | News





news

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 | Photos of Cars.com by Stephen Fam

Aaron Braggman

September 10, 2021

When General Motors unveiled the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado a few years ago, we were impressed with its style, features, nifty trailer technology, driving dynamics and all the fuel economy except its interior. When asked why the cabin did not show any improvement in design or material quality compared to its predecessor, GM truck customers must be concerned about their demand for functionality, durability and reliability. I was told by an executive of. The luxurious interior wasn’t on their list of requests, so GM didn’t deliver it. But then the redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 surprised everyone with the interior that landed the 2020 model truck as the 2020 Luxury Car of the Year, making the Silverado look one step further. Before you can do exactly what Ram did, you may have to offer more products than your customers say they want to prevent someone else from doing it. A crash program has been created that gives Silverado a new interior. In the 2022 model, that’s exactly what we have.

Related: Chevrolet Update 2022 Silverado Pickup with new interior and features

Dramatic improvement

Simply put, this is the interior that Silverado would have had in the last redesign, but hey, it’s slower than ever. At least Chevy learned one or two things about creating a better truck interior in the meantime (the latest GMC Yukon Denali and Cadillac Escalade prove it), and as a result, the Silverado cabin is dramatic. It was improved to. It feels like a completely modern cockpit with its huge 13.4-inch touch screen. Which other GM products use a 13.4-inch touch screen? Except for the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, none of them, and I doubt the upcoming Silverado EV as well. The entire dash has been redesigned to look like a dynamite mixed with attractive horizontal shapes, the next step in interior design that was expected a few years ago. It doesn’t completely solve sitting in front of the cliff aesthetic that plagues current trucks, but with a blocky and striking dash that feels overwhelmingly large, which creates a spacious feel. It will be very useful.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 | Photos of Cars.com by Stephen Fam

The quality of the material has also improved. There is still a fair amount of plastic inside. This is what you would expect from a modern vehicle, but the touchpoints are all of higher quality. The dash feels as good as it looks. And finally, more luxurious versions like High Country have an interior that better matches the price of the sticker. Genuine high-country open-pore wood looks and feels good, and unlike previous versions, it’s a real-looking upper glovebox door-like area that won’t be demoted to the area below your knees. However, there are other minor improvements, such as the resurgence of height-adjustable seat belts and the replacement of internal door latches with better-designed latches that do not have sharp, unpleasant flashes. These kinds of things show that Chevy went through the interior seriously, looking for areas that needed improvement, and successfully performed those moves.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 | Photos of Cars.com by Stephen Fam

Is the new interior as nice as the Ram 1500? With a low trim like the LT I was sitting on, I say it’s competitive. At the top end, the 22 Silverado High Country is a lot better than the old ones, but it’s still not at the level of Lamb’s top Luxottica Urban Style Limited and Wild West Themed Limited Longhorns. not. But it feels as easy and nice as our finest long-term 2021 Ford F-150 Limited. It wonders what GMC will do to Sierra Denali in 2022, and whether it’s as great as the current Yukon Denali.

Impressive mechanical update

Chevrolet didn’t use the 22 Silverado machine much, but it didn’t really have to. The 21 model is an impressive machine with excellent ride quality and handling dynamics (for full size trucks, of course). Outstanding features with a variety of powertrains. Using the optional Duramax diesel engine may improve fuel economy. And some of the most amazing trailer tech I’ve ever seen. (Some camera systems, when properly configured, hide the trailer behind them in the rear-view mirror multimedia screen.) But Chevy’s update in 2022 is actually a bit astounding.

First of all, the ability to draw 420 lb-ft of torque from a 2.7-liter 4-cylinder engine with an updated turbocharger is amazing. It’s a turbo 4 (certainly larger) that delivers more torque than any other standard truck engine on the market, regardless of the number of cylinders, as well as many optional V-8 engines. is. It beats the Nissan Titan and Toyota Tundra standard V8s, the Ford F-150’s optional 5.0-liter V8, and the Ram 1500’s optional 5.7-liter V8. Do you know what’s really cool? If this engine finds its way under the hood of the next-generation Chevrolet Colorado medium-sized pickup, it will replace the old 3.6-liter V-6 that is currently there.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 | Photos of Cars.com by Stephen Fam

It then increased the maximum traction capacity of the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine by 4,000 pounds to the new maximum of 13,300 pounds (rear-wheel drive configuration with maximum traction package). I’ve always wondered why the maximum traction of such a torque monster engine is so low, but I was told that it was impossible (or the owner wanted) to increase it. The engine certainly didn’t seem to mind pulling any load that Ive dragged behind it, but apparently Chevy found a way to give the diesel a better rating.

Finally, the addition of the GM Supercruise semi-autonomous hands-free driving system to the Silverado High Country is great. I drove the prototype 2022 GMC Sierra with this feature, and it worked very well behind the truck and even while towing the trailer on a closed, empty test truck. Take a closer look at how well the trailers and semi-autonomous systems behind these models work in the real world sometime next year.

ZR22022 Don’t forget the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 | Cars.com Photos by Stephen Fam

The first ever ZR2 is not a direct answer to the Ford Raptor or the Ram 1500 TRX. These two Bahar racers still outperform the Silverado ZR2 in terms of equipment, capabilities, and perhaps price (although prices have not yet been announced for either of the 22 Silverado lineups). The change to the ZR2 makes sense, is more convenient, offers a more balanced track than Ford or Lamb, and the GM thinks it’s fun on Sunday and commute on Monday makes the ZR2 more for Chevy customers. It should be friendly. It’s a bit surprising that the only powertrain available is Monster’s 6.2-liter V-8, especially given the new 2.7-liter 4-cylinder torque and the fact that the Colorado ZR2 can be used with the diesel engine option. (Although it is a small 4-cylinder diesel engine). Chevy hints that the ZR2s 6.2 liter engine is the standard engine … for now. After launch, you need to see if it will be available in other options in the future.

Overall, the change to the 22 Silverado makes sense, is important and makes the truck more competitive in the category. They are particularly good reactions to the redesigned 21F-150 and should continue to hunt the Silverado for the next few years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cars.com/articles/up-close-with-the-2022-chevrolet-silverado-finally-as-nice-as-it-shouldve-been-441205/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos