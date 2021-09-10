Google and Shopify work together to help 1.7 million SMBs reach more consumers





FN Media Group Announces Market Commentary on Microsmallcap.com

New York, September 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-In May, Google announced a partnership with Shopify, enabling more than 1.7 million sellers to reach consumers through Google Search and other services. This partnership is one of many initiatives by technology companies targeting the large small and medium-sized enterprise (SMB) market. SMBs account for more than 95% of businesses and 60-70% of employment and are projected to generate a large share of digital advertising revenue. The increase in spending on digital advertising revenue is due to the large-scale adoption of e-commerce by SMEs in response to the pandemic. As more SMEs adopt e-commerce, Logiq Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), Magnete Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI), Roku (NASDAQ) : ROKU) and other companies), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) make SMBs more accessible to consumers.

Logiq Inc, a global provider of e-commerce and fintech solutions. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ) has partnered with GumGum to provide e-commerce marketers with a powerful targeting solution for a variety of digital advertising campaigns.

Through the partnership, digital advertisers will be able to access GumGum’s Verity through the Logiq Digital Marketing Platform. Verity combines natural language processing with computer vision to create a powerful solution that scans your entire digital marketing environment and provides an accurate understanding of the overall context through text, images, audio, and video.

LDM and Verity allow digital marketers to add contextual intelligence to their multi-channel e-commerce marketing channels and choose the best media and ad placement for the brand’s core values. You can also evaluate the value of digital ad placement.

Logic Inc. improved revenue from 15.5% in the second quarter of 2020 to 28.4%, increasing revenue by 3% to $ 8.3 million after datalogic (including LDM), an e-commerce marketing platform, improved internal efficiency. We reported the strong performance of the second quarter that reached. And operation.

The story continues

Logiq has also made significant progress in strengthening business relationships and operations, especially adding new audio channels to the LDM platform. With this new addition, agencies such as Decibel, Sway Group and Digible are using the platform to support their clients’ media purchasing programs.

According to Brent Suen, President, Chairman and Director of Loqiq Inc., the platform “is rapid because it represents one of our businesses that creates a very high rate of return revenue for us and our partners. I am very excited about the growth. Growth and expansion. “

Logiq is expanding its LDM platform across the Asia Pacific region to level the competition for small and medium-sized agencies and brands that may not have the budget to expand to the global level.

Unlike Logiq, which supports major companies and SMBs, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) focuses on providing marketing solutions to large companies that spend $ 4.2 billion in advertising in 2020. As a result, the company’s year-on-year profits will double. $ 280 billion in the second quarter of 2021. In a financial report, The Trade Desk revealed that existing customers have expanded their relationships with the company while increasing their customer base. The company also expanded its marketing platform with the introduction of the Solidar platform. This allows advertisers to reach their goals faster and more efficiently through KOA, the platform’s AI engine.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) is an independent sell-side advertising platform that allows publishers, agencies and brands to monetize their content on a variety of screens and formats with access to high-quality, brand-safe ad inventory. Became the first sell-side platform to join the recently launched QTT Marketplace by developing a unique solution that provides clients with streamlined tools that enable linear inventory and programmatic monetization of CTV advertising activities. I did. Magnite recently acquired Spring Serve, a leader in CTV ad serving technology, to meet the growing needs of leading CTV publishers at various stages of their sales channel strategy.

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) achieved a strong second quarter with net sales up 81% year-on-year to $ 645 million and gross profit up 130% year-on-year to $ 338 million. The strength of the company’s advertising business grew in the second quarter of 2021 as advertisers shifted their advertising budget to TV streaming. Impressions of monetized video ads on the platform more than doubled year-over-year, and SMEs grew on the platform.

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) has partnered with Shopify to develop an integration that makes it easy for small businesses to use Google’s shopping journey on a variety of Google services such as YouTube, lenses, search, maps, and images. This partnership benefits more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants and independent content creators who can sell their products directly through video. An integration named Shopping Graph retrieves data from brands, websites, and price reviews, and allows merchants to leverage this data to make decisions.

SMEs offer great opportunities for digital advertising companies. Companies such as Logiq are taking advantage of these opportunities by addressing the limited budgets of these businesses and creating solutions to support them through digital advertising initiatives.

Click here for more information on Logiq Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ).

