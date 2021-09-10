What you need to know about Samsung’s big savings event





Christine Persaud, Kate Tully Ellsworth | Judging

Samsung fans are pleased: Samsung has announced the Discover Samsung event, which will take place from September 20th to 26th. This week-long event promises to save on tech hacks, trading of the day, sweepstakes, bundle offers, and even purchases and discounts. If you’re a Samsung product fan, sign up to stay up to date on upcoming events.

We don’t know which products will be on sale during the event, but the Discover Samsung homepage promises new deals every 7 days. Save money on top-notch mobile phones, TVs and appliances. We will update this page as soon as we know the details.

In addition to daily deals, the event homepage has a “buy more and save more” promotion, stating that you can save even more by purchasing two or more eligible products. increase. Bundled transactions for related products will also be held on this site. The attached image shows the soundbar and TV so you can see the relevant tech bundles during the event.

Plus, every time you make a purchase during Discover Samsung, you’ll automatically have the chance to take part in sweepstakes and earn up to $ 5,000 Samsung credits.

Sign up for the Discover Samsung homepage to stay up to date on upcoming promotions. We will continue to inform you about the details of the products to be sold.

