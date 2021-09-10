Former Google boss Eric Schmidt buys New York’s Penthouse for $ 27.5 million





Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was the buyer of a $ 27.5 million condo in NoHo, and The Post learned exclusively.

The vast four-bedroom Bond Street Apartment features approximately 6,400 square feet of indoor space plus approximately 2,500 square feet of private terrace. New York City skyline and huge hot tub.

Elsewhere in the luxurious duplex, the window siding walls face another 550-square-foot terrace.

The main bedroom suite has a private fireplace, a bespoke dressing room and a “spa bathroom” with a bathtub.

There is also a spacious private office and guest suite with a separate fireplace. The kitchen features a built-in espresso machine, walk-in pantry and a 20-foot-long wooden breakfast counter.

According to sources, Schmidt bought a four-bedroom pad as an investment property. According to the list, it’s still under contract.

The penthouse apartment was previously owned by Goldman Sachs Veterinarian and Bitcoin Big Wig Michael D. Duffy. They signed a contract to build the building in 2005.

According to Forbes, Schmidt, worth about $ 20 billion, is about to buy some coastal real estate.

Earlier this year, he reportedly purchased a historic Los Angeles mansion, known as the “Japary Residence,” from the property of the late hotel heir, William Barron Hilton, for $ 61.5 million.

Last year he reportedly acquired 11 acres of land in Montecito, California for $ 30.8 million. The 22,000-square-foot home was once a democratic institution research center and a think tank with participants including John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Henry Kissinger.

High-tech tycoons reportedly purchased from Holmby Hills homes owned by the widow of Hollywood actor Gregory Peck in 2007 and Ellen DeGeneres, the host of the talk show (and the famous luxury real estate flipper). Owned a $ 20 million Montesito compound.

According to Forbes, Schmidt, worth about $ 20 billion, is about to buy some coastal real estate. Elsewhere in the StreetEasy luxury duplex, the window siding wall opens on another 550 sq ft terrace In other parts of the StreetEasy luxury duplex, the window siding wall is another 550 sq ft Open on the terrace of Street Easy Sources, Schmidt’s 4-bedroom pad as an investment property. According to the list, it’s still under contract. StreetEasy

DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Megan Markle and Prince Harry are also in the same fashionable town.

Schmidt’s other Manhattan real estate includes the $ 15 million 6,000-square-foot flat iron penthouse featured in Oliver Stone’s 2010 Wall Street sequel, Money Never Sleeps.

After serving as Google’s CEO from 2001 to 2011, Schmidt became chairman of Google’s parent company Alphabet. He resigned from Alphabet’s board of directors in 2019.

Page Six reported last month that billionaire, 66, is dating Michelle Ritter, a 27-year-old tech entrepreneur and law school graduate. He is still married to his wife, Wendy, who has been with him for over 40 years, and is reportedly in an open relationship with Wendy.

His rep did not comment on the July report on his latest girlfriend. Schmidt was previously associated with PR executive Mercy Simon, journalist Kate Bonner, Council on Foreign Relations Vice President Lisa Shields, pianist Chosan Nguyen, and social celebrity Ula Parker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/09/10/ex-google-boss-eric-schmidt-buys-nyc-penthouse-for-27-5m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos