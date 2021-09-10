Under Armor debuts innovative HOVR Mega 2 Clone running shoe





The UA Hovr Mega 2 Clone is available in both men’s and women’s sizes and costs $ 140. (Photo by Under Armor)

Have you ever wanted more running shoes, but couldn’t pinpoint exactly what they were? Under Armor will probably help. Proving once again that technology is the backbone of a great trainer, the debut of UA’s HOVR Mega 2 Clone running shoes is for runners who want a weightless experience while maintaining some form of control.

Features of the HOVR Mega 2 Clone include a wide heel gauge and a forefoot gauge for added comfort. The landing-to-toe transition feels incredibly smooth and creates a responsive ride thanks to the exposed UA HOVR foam outsole through the midfoot and forefoot pressure zones.

The UA HOVR foam is designed to protect against impact and stabilize and secure your foot. With comfort in mind, Under Armor has also added a padded heel collar that protects the Achilles tendon from irritation, a padded tongue, and a thick sockliner to prevent other injuries. ..

Perhaps the most exciting highlight is the debut of cloning technology. First discovered in UA football shoes, the HOVR Mega 2 Clone is Under Armor’s first running shoe, offering a personalized fit that bends and adapts to each stride. Basically, the sneakers feel like they were made for you. Technology secures the foot and concentrates it on the signature HOVR cushion for better energy return.

It also helps keep your feet centered, reduces friction, increases comfort, and most importantly, fun training.

Buy the UAHOVR Mega 2 Clone below and under Armor, available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

