Twitch sues organizer of hatred raid in Cali District Court

Twitch has taken a major position in the systematic harassment campaign, widely known as the assault of hatred, which has surged over the past few months by suing two possible coordinators of the attack. increase.

In a complaint filed on September 9, the sultry giant Twitch filed a proceeding against two anonymous individuals believed to be the leaders of an ongoing hatred raid. A platform raid feature that allows streamers to redirect viewers to another stream allows malicious actors to focus their harassment campaign drive on another channel. These users usually do not arrive in good faith. They often throw slurs, insults, and obscenity all at once on the streamers of the channels they are sent to. Hatred raids have been a problem on Twitch for some time, but this summer the problem has expanded.

In early August, left-behind streamers gathered behind the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag on social media. On September 1st, Streamer boycotted the platform for a day to get Twitch to take action. It seems to have affected both conversation and revenue. # ADayOffTwitch’s Twitchs traffic is about one-fifth less than on a normal day.

Twitch has taken some steps to mitigate the assault of hatred in light of new attention, including the installation of sensors aimed at automatically detecting users who circumvent the ban. The company has also begun to ban criminals individually (as you can imagine, this is a never-ending job). A company currently trying the US court system, one of the largest banned hammers on the planet.

Yesterday’s proceedings filed by Twitch on Kotaku named two anonymous individuals working under the usernames CruzzControl and Createine ​​Overdose. The proceedings allege that Cruzz Control and Createine ​​Overdose helped facilitate, organize, and engage in large-scale hatred attacks. The Washington Post’s extensive report details how and where hatred attacks are organized, not on Twitch itself, but on a secret Discord server that users can operate away from Twitch’s surveillance.

Twitch believes CruzzControl is based in the Netherlands, but Createine ​​Overdose is said to live in Austria. Twitch doesn’t yet know the official name of either user. Both users are reportedly operating under different usernames, the latter demonstrating a phenomenal creative genius with handles such as CreatineReturns, CreatineBanEvades, and CreatineReported. Creating a new account on Twitch is so easy that banned users can quickly revert to vulgar behavior. Streamers raised the bar for creating new account savers by asking Kotaku to sign up with registered phone numbers last month, which is the most effective way to permanently quell hatred attacks. He said it would be one of the best ways to do it.

Despite identifying and banning thousands of accounts in the last few weeks, these actors continue to work hard on creative ways to avoid improvements and have no intention of shutting them down, a Twitch spokeswoman said. Spoke to Kotaku in a statement. There is no hatred or harassment on Twitch. There’s much more to do, but we hope that combined actions will help reduce the immediate and unacceptable harm that targeted attacks can do to the community.

