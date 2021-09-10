SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 Virtually Migrated with COVID-19 | State





Exton, PA, September 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Cable Labs subsidiary Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) today will host the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 as a virtual experience in October of this year for good health. Was announced. Participant safety risks posed by the COVID-19 public health epidemic, the surge in delta variants, and the reduction in travel that the US government has imposed on international travelers and some companies on employee travel.

Following the tremendous success of last year’s award-winning Virtual Expo, it is now back as an online experience. Participants are now able to see new technologies and applications that are transforming the industry and connect with leading transformational experts. Of connectivity and convergence. The 2021 online program shares knowledge and ideas to improve consumers’ lives and generate outstanding performance.

Mark Zuban, President and CEO of SCTE, said: .. “As a virtual event last year, Cable-Tec Expo achieved an unprecedented level of engagement. We look forward to the same level of connectivity, innovation and education in October.”

Phil McKinney, CEO of Cable Labs, said: “We look forward to connecting to individuals and organizations that truly care about our business and industry as a whole. Our main mission is today in a way that benefits all members. Is to develop learning and technology to innovate broadband technology. Customers. “

Last year’s fully virtualized event attracted more attendees and workshops than ever before. SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 offers an unmatched learning and networking experience in the cable industry.

“Cable-Tec Expo 2021 Virtual Experience, an important source of technical and business insights, creates new opportunities across the industry, introduces cutting-edge new technologies and services, and specializes in valuable business knowledge and policies. It acts as a platform for gathering knowledge, “says Kevin. Hart, 2021 Program Chair and EVP, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Cox Communications. “We are honored to lead a great team that creates compelling content and effectively brings together professionals from inside and outside the industry for learning, networking and decision making.”

More details will be coming soon, but we still have time to register for the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo virtual experience at expo.scte.organd. Please select an online option.

David N, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Cable, will be held in Philadelphia on September 19-22 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Mark the Calendar for the Cable-Tec Expo 2022, chaired by Watson, now.

About SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable industry event in the Americas, is known throughout the industry and beyond as an outstanding venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and closing deals within the broadband communications sector. .. No other industry event brings together content and service providers of all levels, technology and association partners, industry experts and innovators to learn, network and shape the future of connectivity. For more information, please visit expo.scte.org.

About SCTE

SCTE today envisions the future of connectivity. Through its technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has been a leader in applied sciences in the cable communications industry for over 50 years. As a non-profit membership organization, SCTE advances its membership through ongoing training for tomorrow’s workforce and by involving leaders in important conversations. SCTE is the force behind SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable and technology trade fair in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of Cable Labs. For more information, please visit www.scte.org.

About Cable Labs

CableLabs is a leading innovation and R & D lab in the cable industry, creating global influence through member companies and their subsidiaries Kyrio and SCTE around the world. With state-of-the-art research and innovation facilities and an ecosystem of collaborations with thousands of vendors, CableLabs provides industry-wide impact network technology. For more information, please visit cablelabs.com.

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scte-cable-tec-expo-2021-shifts-to-virtual-due-to -covid-19-301373544.html

Source Cable Communication Engineers Association (SCTE)

