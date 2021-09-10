Epic vs. Apple’s ruling could seriously hurt Apple’s $ 19 billion App Store business





The App Store will never be the same.

Epicv. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ decision in the Apple trial today requires Apple to allow all developers the option to point directly to other payment systems in addition to Apple’s own in-app purchase system (IAP). It is obligatory. That decision is at the heart of the App Store’s $ 19 billion annually to Apple. After all, the App Store makes most of its money from in-app purchases for free. Download the game.

Not a perfect sledgehammer in the center of an apple-walled garden. The ruling keeps the App Store as the only place users can go to buy or download new apps, and doesn’t challenge Apple to reduce those purchases by 30%. And the ruling has so far only technically affected US-based companies, with Bloomberg only about $ 6.3 billion (or about one-third) of Apple’s global App Store revenue. It states that it does not occupy.

But it’s a whole new ball game for companies that create free apps for virtually all types of apps or services that don’t require upfront payments for in-app purchases, subscription apps, and the app itself.

App Store is a very top heavy company

A fact that is often overlooked about the App Store is that the App Store is a very top heavy company. It takes just a few developers to make a significant impact on Apple’s approximately $ 19 billion annual business.

According to a Sensor Tower report quoted by the New York Times in 2020, more than 95% of App Store revenue comes from the top 2% of developers, with the remaining 98% of developers spending less than $ 1 million annually. Earn (Turn, eligible for discounted rates through the Apples App Store Small Business Program).

And, as the injunction reveals, most of the App Store bills come from games. Games make up about 70% of App Store revenue and 98% of in-app purchase revenue. The App Store is a game store, more specifically a large free game game store that makes almost all the money from in-app items.

The App Store is a game store.98% of all IAPs are games

A quick glance at the list of the best-selling apps on the App Store seems to show those numbers. Almost all games on the list are free apps that rely solely on in-app purchases to make money (except Minecraft, which is a paid app with in-app purchases).

An excerpt from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers details the breakdown of App Store revenue.

Many customers don’t have to change their minds and make a big wave about how much money Apple will make. As the ruling explains, 70% of App Store revenue from games comes from just 10% of all App Store users. Over 80% of customer accounts generate virtually no revenue for either Apple or developers.

Of course, this assumes that when the court’s mandatory date of December 9th arrives, developers are ready to adopt options that will soon be added to alternative payment methods. And while the appeal to put this ruling on hold is pending, Epic has already announced the intent of the appeal.

There are many details that need to be resolved. Can the developer provide a PayPal or Stripe button, or do I need to link to an external site? Can Apple require developers to charge the same price for third-party payments, or does it offer a discounted price to explain that developers don’t have to pay Apple’s cuts?

Some developers soon announced plans to offer alternative payments. Hey, who was controversial over in-app payments with Apple last year, said he would implement a version of the app that would allow users to pay directly as soon as possible within an hour of the news. Perhaps this isn’t the only major app to switch.

However, as Halide developer Sebastiaan deWith told The Verge, many developers will not offer alternative payments where Apple’s own payment system offers some benefits. To be honest, I was so pleased with Apple’s smoothness of offering refunds from tax processing around the world, payments to Apple Pay, etc. that it was unlikely to change the way we do business today. Small developers may not have the resources (or desire) to implement their own payment system.

The new changes could mean that more money could flow through the iOS app than ever before. In theory, there’s nothing that prevents Netflix from putting a full sign-up queue on your app right now. It’s an alternative to the simple sign-in button currently offered to new accounts, or to allow Spotify to offer premium subscriptions directly to customers without Apple cutting.

The ruling is based on a small App Store change made last week. Apple had previously allowed leader apps such as Spotify and Netflix to link to payment pages in a settlement with the Fair Trade Commission, but that was applied to apps that didn’t make money for Apple anyway. Meanwhile, today’s court injunction applies to all apps, including the one that contributed most to App Store revenue.

Under the new rules, Apple no longer sees a complete reduction in payments for many large apps. If developers and customers take advantage of other ways to pay for in-game items and swipes on dating apps, Apple may not just have lost significant control over the App Store. You can lose most of your service business forever.

