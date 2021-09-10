These agtech and clean energy startups are entering F3Tech’s 2021 accelerator





Easton-based Agricultural Innovation Accelerator F3 Tech has nominated the next cohort of its program. In total, five companies working at agtech and Clean Energy will participate in the program. And it is supported by the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center.

The three-month accelerator program begins in September and provides guidance from F3 Tech mentors in business development, marketing, legal and finance.

As accelerator leaders previously told Technical.ly, accelerators are trying to provide a connection between startups and potential customers in the industry.

Program director Chris Flab said last year that it wasn’t academic and focused on helping many of these companies add experience in the areas where they develop their products.

It also aims to help companies prepare to look for investments.

Like many programs, F3 Tech has adopted a pandemic remote model and is currently servicing companies around the world. For this cohort, it means there is no company from Maryland.

Check out the four companies in this year’s cohort below. Accelerator said the fifth company in Durham, North Carolina was unnamed and will be announced in early 2022. With instructions from F3 Tech, the following people are not in stealth.

Holganix, Aston, Pennsylvania, uses the power of microorganisms to optimize soil and produce plant probiotics that grow healthier plants. The idea is to reduce the need for fertilizers and pesticides. Lepidext, Lexington, Kentucky, produces patented bio-insecticides designed to control corn earworms (also known as Helicoverpa armigera) in both organic and traditional crop cultivation. Pearl River, NY is a clean energy company spun out of the CUNY Energy Institute. The company offers rechargeable alkaline battery technology that does not contain lead or flammable electrolytes. A battery cell designed to expand from residential to commercial and utility use. Growbox, Utah, is a company that manufactures self-contained, fully automated feed systems that can handle annual production of 50 acres of hayfields. 3D printer donation

Meanwhile, there is another news from the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center. The center donated a 3D printer to Salisbury University. This is a move aimed at giving students access to tools that turn 3D CAD files into robots.

It is housed in the robotics laboratory of the university and will be available to students of computer science and others. The school’s VexU Robotics Club also uses this.

In a statement, Michael Scott, Dean of the Henson School of Science and Technology in Salisbury, training students to use next-generation technologies like this reduced 3D printer is a 21st century STEM workforce. He said it was absolutely essential to nurture. With this donation, we can quickly meet that demand.

