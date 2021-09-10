Microsoft Acquires Take Lessons Tutoring Platform for Private Money – TechCrunch





Yo everyone!

Welcome to the Daily Crunch. It is September 10, 2021. Alex Wilhelm is back next week, so it’s my last day as captain of this ship. Captain of the daily crunch. Captain Crunch? Ohno.

What I learned:

Email newsletters are more stressful than blog posts. This is because it cannot be fixed once the typo is gone (and, as I mentioned, Murphy’s Law requires a 300% increase in typos in this newsletter). [Ed. note: Not on my watch, Captain.]

I have a strange tendency not to link to my story in this newsletter. Is it because it feels strange? (But I won it, so I’m going to go today, and because it’s my birthday, and because it’s been one of our top stories since the last newsletter, I Probably should.) Alex is a lot more efficient writers than I am. He accomplishes this like a third of the time it takes me. This works well with my theory that Alex is actually three people, based on the amount of work he does in a day.

Bye bye!

— Greg

TechCrunch Top 3 Apple uses Shazam to identify songs in a DJ mix: How will all the original artists be rewarded if a DJ mixes many songs into one big set? According to Apple, the answer begins with Shazam, which it bought back for $ 400 million in 2018, at least for their purposes. JioPhone Delay: Google and Jio Platforms of India are working on a phone tuned for the Indian market and will be available today. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen. In a last-minute announcement, Jio states that the global semiconductor shortage is behind the delay and should be able to overcome that hurdle in the next two months. Epic Closes Houseparty: Only two years after acquiring Houseparty for the reported $ 35 million, Epic says the party is over. Part of Houseparty DNA remains Fortnite’s cross-platform voice chat, but because it’s based on Houseparty tech, for example, the video chat app will be shut down in October. Startups / VC Mammoth, Unicorn: Mammoth Biosciences, a biotechnology company co-founded by CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna, has surpassed the $ 1 billion valuation milestone. Check out Emma Bethuel’s article for a breakdown, as there is literally no chance that you can correctly explain what this company is doing in one or two sentences. Supabase raises $ 30 million: this is mine! Supabase is building an open source platform that aims to automatically handle many of the tedious back-end tasks associated with launching new app projects, databases, APIs (and documentation!), Etc. Since graduating from YC last year. Supabase has closed the $ 30 million Series A and is rolling out new features on a regular basis. In the meantime, the teams are distributed all over the world and are completely remote. Large Snyk Procurement: Another company is procuring an absolutely large round with an astonishing reputation. This time at Snyk, Ron Miller describes it as “a late Boston-based startup trying to help developers provide more secure code.” It has raised $ 530 million at a valuation of $ 8.5 billion. In the meantime, I’m sitting here and trying hard not to mention Nickelodeon in the 90’s.What does China’s new data privacy law mean for U.S. tech companies?

China’s first data privacy law will come into effect on November 1, 2021. Does your company comply?

New regulation “modeled after EU GDPR”[introduce] Probably the strictest set of data privacy requirements and protections in the world, “writes Scott W. Pink, Special Advisor to O Melvenys Data Security & Privacy Practices.

In a comprehensive overview, he describes the key requirements and compliance procedures for US-based companies servicing Chinese consumers.

“American companies doing business in or with companies in China need to start immediately assessing how this new law will affect their activities,” he advises.

(Extra Crunch is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc. Microsoft Acquires Take Lessons: Another Microsoft Acquisition! MSFT announced that it will acquire Take Lessons just days after announcing the purchase of the web-based video editor Clipchamp. Based in San Diego, Take Lessons connects individual students with professional tutors (both online and offline) on topics such as math, music, and drawing. Given that Microsoft says more than 100 million students are using the Teams platform in their schools, it makes sense to dig a little deeper into edtech. The judge said Apple needs to change the rules of the App Store. A big change in the Epic vs. Apple court battle royale this morning. The judge has declared that Apple needs to allow developers to offer alternative payment options other than Apple’s own in-app purchase system. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says that’s not enough and the company “fights.” Epic wants Fortnite to return to the Korean App Store: Speaking of Epic vs. Apple, South Korea recently passed a bill requiring Apple to allow developers to use their own payment system. bottom. That’s why Epic says it’s time for Apple to bring it (and Fortnite) back to the domestic App Store. Apple says no and says, “At this time, there is no valid basis for recovering a developer account.” What to look forward to next week’s Apple event: September. This means that Apple is hosting a big event. If tradition is preserved, what will they announce besides the new iPhone? Brian heaters have Roundup. TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

community

