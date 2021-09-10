Google Stadia Game Director Stops Joining Google Cloud





The game’s Google Stadia director, Jack Buser, has left the company to work on Google Cloud. According to a new report from ZDNet, Buser will lead the gaming division of Cloud as the new director of Global Gaming Solutions.

Buser will begin his tenure in the cloud on September 13th and will report directly to Lori Mitchell-Keller, Vice President of Industry Solutions at Google Cloud.

“Jack’s adoption shows that Google Cloud continues to invest in a global customer-first gaming strategy. Five years at Google is a broad strategic partnership with customers such as YouTube and Stadia. It helps open the door to, “Mitchell Keller said in a statement. To ZDNet. “Jack has 20 years of experience in the industry and is uniquely combining his business and technical knowledge to further expand his ability to serve gaming customers.”

The news that Buser left Stadia came just months after Stadia’s product manager John Justice left the company. This happened two days before it became clear that Stadia’s six key staff had left the company to join Haven Entertainment Studios.

Buser’s departure follows a series of withdrawals believed to have been caused by Stadia’s closure of its in-house game studio in February. This is reportedly partly due to the acquisition of Microsoft-Bethesda earlier this year.

However, other reports cite additional development details and issues, such as the “tens of millions” spent on AAA ports, as the main reason Stadia’s internal studio was closed.

A Google spokesperson told IGN in a statement: YouTube etc. Stadia will continue to be led by GM Phil Harrison, and Stadias’ business development and partner management teams will continue to be led by Michael Abbattista, who will take over that role in 2020. “

Buser’s starting point further illustrates Stadia’s overall pivot to marketing itself as a platform for third-party companies to use as a cloud gaming platform, rather than the actual home of game development. ZDNet points out that Buser’s Stadia role is likely to be in line with older Stadia’s Stadia, which is interested in developing its own games and becoming a platform like PlayStation, Xbox, etc. As you can see, his departure is not so surprising.

A cloud spokesperson told the publication that the company “has incredible momentum in all industries and games are one of the major industries we’re investing in.” Buser seems to help guide Cloud charges into the game.

According to Google, adopting a buzzer will help the company build new relationships with game publishers and developers, as well as connect players to Google’s broader suite of services. He also states that Stadia really helps as Buser moves away from Stadia, giving him the opportunity to create more partnerships and product opportunities across Stadia and Cloud.

For more information on Stadia, see how the service will eventually add a search bar, and then see how the Xbox Series X | S console gets an updated browser that allows you to play games via Google Stadia. please. Then read this story about how Google, Id, and Bungie were the subject of the Stadia proceedings.

Wesley LeBlanc is IGN’s freelance news writer and guide maker. You can follow him on Twitter @ LeBlancWes.

