Casio received Tech & Learning’s 2021 New Semester Outstanding Tool Award.





Dover, NJ, September 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Education Leader Casio America, Inc. Is a Tech & Learning “The” Best Tool to Return to School “Award from ClassPad.net, a resource for creating and discovering web-based mathematics. As part of the Excellence Award, “Best Tools for Returning to School” helps Tech & Learning readers find the most impressive products and solutions to support their work in any learning environment. ClassPad.net was recognized in the secondary education category and stood out for its diversity and value.

“Technology will continue to be one of the key drivers of innovation as we head into another uncertain year of education,” says Christine Weiser, publisher of Tech & Learning Group. “The judges chose the award-winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve problems and support ongoing instruction. Congratulations.”

Designed by Casio as a one-stop shop for educators and students, ClassPad.net is an all-in-one web-based math creation and discovery resource for kindergarten to high school levels. As learning becomes more and more dependent on technology and remote access, ClassPad.net is ahead of its time in terms of both teacher and student diversity and customizability. With key features such as unlimited customizable workspaces, the ability to create real math texts and easily adjust geometric objects, measurements and angles, students can succeed regardless of their learning environment. Open access to ClassPad.net is free, but teachers and students can: Sign up for free registration access to save your workspace, publish and share your treatises, browse your complete treatise library, and mark your favorites.

Hirofumi Takeda, Senior General Manager, Consumer Products Division, Casio America, said: , Inc. “ClassPad.net does more than that. We will continue to raise the bar in education and create solutions for all levels of education.”

In addition, ClassPad.net was named a finalist in the 2021 Tech Edvocate Awards “Best Math App or Tool”. The TechEdvocate Awards recognize the best EdTech offers by recognizing outstanding companies, people and products.

For more information on Casio’s ClassPad.net, please visit https://www.classpad.us.

About Casio America, Inc. Casio America, Inc. (Dover, NJ) is a US subsidiary of Casio Computer, Inc. (Tokyo), the world’s leading manufacturer of home appliances and office equipment solutions. Casio America, Inc. was founded in 1957. Selles calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cashiers and other consumer electronics. Casio has endeavored to realize its corporate philosophy of “creativity and contribution” through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, please visit casio.com/home.

