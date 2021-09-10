Google is on track to surpass lobbying in 2020 under litigation pressure from Biden admin Open Secrets





(Photo by Bernd von Jutrczenka / Photo Alliance by Getty Images)

Google has been scrutinized by the Justice Department last week after reports that antitrust proceedings over corporate advertising activities could soon be filed against the company.

News of the imminent proceedings is that President Joe Biden is trying to challenge big tech companies and their business practices after the Biden administration has appointed both the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department as strong antitrust defenders. It shows that.

While Google is under pressure to de-exclusive, Google’s parent company Alphabet is on the road beyond 2020 federal lobbying spending. In the first half of 2021, Alphabet spent nearly $ 1.8 million on federal lobbying than it did in 2020. That’s $ 5.9 million this year, compared to $ 4.1 million last year.

This year’s corporate spending is on track with 2019 spending, which spent about $ 12.8 million on federal lobbying. The 2021s figures may be comparable, but total spending in the 2019s was significantly lower than the previous year, when Alphabet spent more than $ 15 million on a daily basis.

Alphabet is increasing federal lobbying as lawsuits are filed in more than 30 states. In July, 36 states and the District of Columbia claimed tech giants tried to limit competition to the app store Google Play through tactics such as paying Samsung Electronics not to create their own app store. I appealed.

High-tech companies are being scrutinized more and more after some complaints of antitrust violations in 2020. In October 2020, DOJ sued Alphabet for illegally maintaining its monopoly through anti-competitive and exclusive practices in the search and search advertising markets.

In response to the proceedings, Google issued a statement that users would choose the company’s search engine because they enjoy the service rather than the monopoly.

Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president of international affairs, said in a statement when the proceedings were filed that today’s proceedings by the Justice Department are seriously flawed. People use Google for their choice, not for being forced or unable to find an alternative.

However, the proceedings will not be tried until September 2023.

The United States is not the only country considering antitrust proceedings against the alphabet. The European Union is investigating whether Alphabet tried to prevent non-Google smart assistants from being downloaded to the device. In 2017, the EU fined Alphabet $ 2.7 billion (€ 2.4 billion) for promoting its own shopping tools on search engines more than any other competitor.

The Alphabet, and therefore Google, is not the only tech giant being investigated to monopolize the market. Apple Inc. has also been challenged with its app store policy. The iPhone creator recently faced Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, a video game in Northern California, over managing payment options for in-game purchases. The judge in the proceedings filed an injunction against the Apples App Store’s payment plans and found that the Apples App Store violated antitrust laws. Epic announced on Friday that it would appeal to a decision claiming that the ruling was not advanced enough to force competition in the app store.

Facebook Inc was among the top 10 federal lobbying spenders in 2020. Reintroduced a proceeding in August focusing on the acquisition of Facebook’s mobile app and is facing a proceeding from the FTC as to whether the company took advantage of the acquisition to reduce competition. ..

