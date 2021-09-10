Defeat app developers in Epic vs. Apple Court Fight





Apple is widely expected to ask judges to prevent the order from taking effect. Both companies can appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. In that court, a committee of three judges may consider the decision. This process can take a year or more. After the ruling there, Apple or Epic could appeal to the Supreme Court.

The ruling allows both sides to claim a partial victory. Apple is currently ruling in court that it is not monopolizing the critical digital market, undermining the efforts of opponents to claim it violates antitrust law. However, the Epics proceedings could also crack and open Apple’s airtight iPhone software, forcing developers to pave the way for avoiding that mission.

After the ruling was announced, Apple shares fell nearly 3 percent on the Nasdaq exchange.

In a statement, Apple today confirmed that the court had known us all the time. The App Store does not violate antitrust laws. As the court admitted, success is not illegal. Apple believes that customers and developers choose us because we face fierce competition in every segment we do business with and our products and services are the best in the world.

The ruling upheld many of Apple’s App Store business principles, including banning the third-party iPhone app market and allowing many transactions to continue to charge a 30% commission. Epic challenged those practices.

It puts an economic question mark around the App Store, but at the same time confirms business principles, says Adam Kovacevich, a former Google lobbyist who now runs a technology policy group partially sponsored by Apple. I did.

Epix CEO Tim Sweeney is on Twitter and isn’t advanced enough for companies to complete in-app transactions with their own payment system, rather than directing customers to external websites. He said he was not satisfied with the ruling. He said Fortnite wouldn’t return to the App Store until such a rule was applied.

He said today’s ruling is not a win for developers or consumers. Fight

Antitrust lawyer Rubin said Apple was relieved to dodge antitrust labels, but the judge’s verdict was found in other investigations due to the variety of antitrust proceedings. He said he would rarely strengthen his position. He also said Apple might have to consider lowering that fee as it makes it easier for developers to send customers elsewhere to buy.

