Improved Steam download page and storage manager





The beta update for Steam was released in July and I really like it. The download page has been reviewed to make it more informative and easier to understand. We’ve also made the necessary changes to the storage manager, greatly simplifying the game navigation process. Between multiple drives.

This update was limited to Steam users who were opt-in to the client beta channel at the time, but is now available to all users with specific notes about the changes.

The download page is the most visible aspect of the update. The differences are as follows:

When a game / update is actively downloaded, the total progress completed by the download or update is now displayed. Previously, the progress bar only showed the progress of the downloadable content, not the disk allocation process that would appear to have completed the update when the update was not completed. Partially completed downloads / updates in the queue now show a faded progress bar and a completion rate next to it to give a clear indication of the current state. The new (i) icon next to the game title displays a tooltip that shows the types of content included in the update. Types consist of game content, downloadable content, workshop content, and shader precaching. This icon only appears if the update isn’t just for game content. Download queues can now be completely sorted using drag and drop. The context menu for actively downloading items now includes an option to launch the game when the download is complete and an option to pause download throttling (if enabled) during the download. rice field.[ニュースを表示]Button[パッチノート]It will be a link and will open an overlay to the latest patch notes related to the game. This will only be visible for games that have patch notes entered into the new event system. Patch note links only appear during updates, not new installations.For workshop updates, go to the context menu[更新されたアイテムの表示]Select to access a page of subscribed items sorted by update date.

Some of the individual changes are pretty minor, but in summary, Stickler, who is definitely more flexible than before and wants to know exactly what Steam is doing at any time, is definitely more beneficial. You will notice that there is.

But as someone with a multi-drive, it’s the storage manager update that rings my bell.

(Image credit: Valve)

Not in the most obvious location so far — Steam Settings – Downloads – in the Steam Library folder — but each drive is listed separately, along with Steam usage for each drive sorted by Games, DLC, and “Other” It came to be done. Games can be sorted alphabetically, by size, or by last play date, and can be easily uninstalled or moved to other drives individually or in groups. For users who are struggling to manage their Steam library on two or three drives (or those who are reluctant to uninstall because the old game was really good and they might want to play it again someday) , This is very convenient.

The rest of the update includes various fixes and tweaks to support for libraries, friends list, remote play together, Steam cloud capabilities, Steam VR, Mac OS and Linux. The complete patch notes are:

Storage management:

Updated Steam Library Folder UI for easy management of content across multiple drives Allows you to mount library folders on read-only drives Allows you to delete empty library folders on fixed drives

library

Updated Steam Library Folders dialog to better manage different game content installed on the drive Game counts in different places in the UI, in the left column[ツール]Unless a filter is selected[ツール]Is no longer included.[最近の友達アクティビティ]The shelf has been deleted. Fixed some errors. For users with the longest account name. Fixed duplicate events appearing in the app’s advanced activity feed. Added “Patch Notes” and “View Subscribed Items” to the context menu on the download page for items related to these options.Not a demo Fixed an issue where right-clicking on multiple selections of a particular type in the game list would cause the library to crash Streamline the creation of a new library folder during game installation When launching a tool (such as SteamVR) Does not automatically go to its details page Change the display of the number of bits per second from “b / s” to “bps”

Friends list

Fixed an issue where the friends list was not loaded correctly Fixed an issue where the group chat notification dialog was shrunk in the window

Universal

Replaced the Windows taskbar notification area icon Fixed the “Uninstall Game” dialog that blocks the UI if the app is still downloaded When trying to remove some screenshots from Steam Cloud Improved support for OpenXR apps Fixed a crash issue.

Remote play together

Fixed an issue where the remote player controller was not detected or entered when connecting when the Steam overlay was up Fixed an issue that caused a crash when closing Steam after using streaming or remote play together Fixed an issue where the game couldn’t be streamed if it needed to be updated ASCII characters in the name

Steam cloud

Fixed a sync issue with one client running without connecting to Steam when a file was modified from another client

Steam input

Further reduction of Steam input CPU usage, especially in Steam Input API games Added support for the current set of Power AXbox Series X controllers Fixed handling of Xbox Series X controllers when Xbox extension support is enabled

Mac OS

Fixed an issue where Steam overlays would appear at the wrong resolution in some games An issue where the Steam Library compatibility label would incorrectly identify the current OS version as “Catalina” when running macOS 11. Fixed

Linux

Fixed a regression that caused too many open file handle errors while downloading some games The library pinning process is significantly faster at startup after a run-time update App-specific profile Driver for applying (steam-runtime-tools # 73) SDL 2.0.16 to silence most LD_PRELOAD warnings is now available in sdk and runtimeFix Webviews Incompatibility with free types of distribution hosts Gender (steam-for-linux # 7935)

SteamVR

Added prompts to detect HTC Vive Pro 2 and install the Vive Pro 2 Driver Fixed bug, and Steam can no longer count some USB-connected headsets when collecting hardware investigation data. .. In general, sampling SteamVR sessions should have caught most of these cases, but this could lead to some underestimation. Fixed a game hitch that occurred for some users when a USB device was inserted or removed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/uk/steam-now-has-a-better-downloads-page-and-storage-manager/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

