How to use the Google Cloud Operations suite





The Google Cloud Operations suite updates cloud provider Stackdriver tools with new features and upgrades while maintaining core cloud instance monitoring and log analysis capabilities.

Google acquired Stackdriver in 2014. Stackdriver then became the Google Cloud Operations suite in 2020. Stackdriver provides two services (Cloud Monitoring and Cloud Logging) and their corresponding agents.

The Google Cloud Operations suite provides a detailed view of system metrics and application logs. Cloud Monitoring collects system-level metrics such as CPU, memory, and disk space, and Cloud Logging captures log data from applications such as the web server Nginx displayed within the console.

Learn what the two Cloud Operations services achieve and follow the tutorials to understand how they work. It covers not only setup, but also how to create queries and dashboards.

Cloud monitoring

Google Cloud Operations’ Cloud Monitoring service collects system metrics and log data points, aggregates them, and visualizes the information on the dashboard. It also has an alert feature that allows cloud administrators to respond quickly to problems.

Monitoring system health is an important part of maintaining service level agreements for cloud deployments.

Cloud logging

Capturing application logs in a centralized location facilitates log management and allows you to see the status of your application. With a single VM, monitoring logs is an easy task and can be easily done by connecting to a machine and inspecting application or system logs. However, log monitoring can be difficult in a distributed environment or in a deployment of many VMs that work together. Operations Suite uses agents to aggregate all these logs in one place.

Cloud logging allows cloud administrators to track the system in question, even across a large number of VMs. Log data can be filtered using the query language. Administrators can fine-tune the filter to isolate noise from real problems that require action.

Cloud operation tutorial

In the following example, the infrastructure consists of an Nginx web server running on a VM. Cloud Operations relies on two agents to generate a complete picture of the system and the applications that reside on it.

The Cloud Monitoring Agent provides a view of memory on the VM. The agent is based on collectd and interacts with the Google API to report memory. The installation method is as follows. The Cloud Logging agent retrieves information about the status of your application from the application and system logs. The log agent is based on fluentd. The installation method is as follows.

Once both agents are installed, go to the Nginx web server. This tutorial uses Nginx on a Debian 9 Linux VM. To install it, run the following command:

sudo apt install Nginx y

Once setup is complete, the agent will begin sending data to the Google Cloud Console. Then use the following tips and examples to gain useful insights from all available data.

Query monitoring

Noise can be difficult to filter, depending on the amount of data sent to this management console. Google’s Monitoring Query Language allows operators to filter noise and track issues as data is reported within the console. Instead of looking at the stack of data searching for a particular metric, you can pull all the errors or associated data points to get a glimpse of the status of your infrastructure.

The following query displays the amount of memory used by the VM. This example uses a fetch select operation to specify that you want to retrieve information, and then specify one of the metrics available from Google via Cloud Monitoring.

Fetch gce_instance | Metric’compute.googleapis.com/instance/memory/balloon/ram_used’ | group_by 1m, [value_ram_used_mean: mean(value.ram_used)]

| Every 1m

Some metrics, such as disk capacity and CPU, are available on the console without the need for an agent. However, you need the Cloud Monitoring agent to get the memory status.

Surveillance dashboard

Google Cloud provides pre-defined dashboards and custom dashboards for the data collected by the Cloud Operations suite. Users can create custom dashboards for their queries to make the information readily available.

Dashboards provide a focused view of key data points in your cloud deployment. However, creating a dashboard can take some time. To set one, you need to create various widgets (visualizations of the information collected by the agent) to ensure that the data displayed is accurate. Automation can reduce the burden of creating and updating dashboards.

Google Cloud allows users to interact with the dashboard API. To do this, send a POST request to an HTTP endpoint or the gcloud command line interface, Google Cloud’s primary CLI tool. Both options allow Google Cloud users to programmatically create dashboards.

To create a dashboard using the API, run the following command:

The gcloud monitoring dashboard creates –config-from-file = your-dash.json

The file your-dash.json defines the widgets that will be created within the JSON-formatted dashboard.

Log query

Set up Nginx access and error log monitoring to familiarize yourself with cloud logging.

Add the following configuration to the VM’s /etc/google-fluentd/google-fluentd.conf. This setting ensures that access.log and error.log entries are sent to the Google Cloud Logging console.

@type tail format apache2 path /var/log/Nginx/access.log,/var/log/Nginx/error.log pos_file /var/lib/google-fluentd/pos/Nginx-access-log.pos read_from_head true tag Nginx -access error

After adding the configuration entry, restart the google-fluentd agent. After about 2-5 minutes, the Cloud Logging agent will start sending data to the Google Cloud Console.

For analysis, you can query the data from Logs Explorer, Cloud Logging’s user interface. Use this query to view log data for Nginx access logs and error logs.

resource.type = “gce_instance” log_name = “projects / / logs / Nginx-access-error ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchcloudcomputing.techtarget.com/tip/How-to-use-Google-Cloud-Operations-suite The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos