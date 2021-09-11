GTA fans are fed up with rock stars, re-released, no GTA 6





Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Yesterday, I got a new trailer for the next generation release of Grand Theft Auto V during a big PlayStation Showcase event featuring many new games like God of War Ragnarok. It wasn’t very good. The GTA community allows everyone to know about it. At some point on Thursday, GTA was all the rage on social media, but it was a complaint from fans that was almost completely exacerbated. Rockstar seems to have finally broken and settled the GTA fan-based belief.

GTA vs. Next Generation Port (often referred to by fans as Enhanced & Expanded Edition or E & E for short) was first announced in June 2020. This is clearly a new and improved port of GTAV. According to the publisher, fans could expect a variety of technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance improvements, but the trailers that introduced the new port didn’t support much. Still, the community reaction was a combination of regular jokes, hype, and demands for GTA 6.

Fast forward after a year or more. After 14 months of almost complete radio silence about GTA V E & E, Rockstar finally released a new trailer that doesn’t share new details, and doesn’t seem to show an extended version worth spending more money on, and Add icing to the cake, now there is also a delay for it. E & E was scheduled to go on sale in November 2021. It will now be available in March 2022, almost two years after it was first announced. This is about the same time that Rockstars first released the GTA V Teaser in 2011 until it was finally (and first) released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. Even stranger and frustrating for many fans, this new trailer still shows us a lot in an enhanced visual way, and doesn’t elaborate on what the rock star is improving. Hmm.

Originally an Xbox 360 / PS3 game, this new port includes various technical and graphic improvements throughout the experience, according to a new post on Rockstar’s official Newswire blog. However, many cannot find a meaningful difference between old and new GTAV.

At some point, the trailer boasts seamless character switching, a feature that GTA V has had since it was released in 2013. Another part of the short trailer boasts explosive action, but the novelty of that action is a bit worn out almost 10 years later.

The stupidest part of the trailer is, after all, what it mentions and much more. Yes, I hope so! So far, Rockstar isn’t just offering it as a free upgrade to current generation owners.

Currently, there are many new trailers that I hate more than I like on both the PlayStation and Rockstar Games Youtube channels. The GTA-related Twitter accounts I’ve been following for years openly and non-characteristically attack rock stars, share negative memes about trailers, and openly ridicule port delays. Looking at comments on Twitter, Reddit, Youtube, etc., almost everything is negative. Even those I know who are generally positive about GTA V and rock stars seem to be defeated by this latest trailer.

The question is, I’m not sure if this trailer is the main reason fans and enthusiastic GTA players turned to rock stars so uniformly and rigorously. Instead, this situation is like a straw that broke a camel. Red Dead Online has historically been ignored or, worse, almost playable. And after years of waiting for news about GTA 6, the 1 billionth re-release of GTA V and growing resentment towards GTA Online, the PlayStation event finally seems to have broken the collective spirit of fandom. is. Combine this with the harsh reality that rock stars are rarely releasing new games anymore, and you get a recipe for an unfortunate community. This is a crumb-craving community, and rock stars can’t even care about offering them.

Perhaps the worst part was that the rock star only needed to display the GTA logo and number 6. Pull Metroid Prime 4 and finally tell people to keep more attention. Maybe we’ll finally announce or make fun of the remastered trilogy, which is rumored to be under development. The community is sadly hungry enough that they are ecstatic about just bread crumbs.

Next week is the eighth anniversary of the first release of Grand Theft Auto Vs. And it’s a sad and frustrating time to be a fan, as there’s no news from rock stars about what’s next. But at least, seamless character switching is possible with the final arrival of the next-generation GTA V port.

