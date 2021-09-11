Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian on 10 Hot Topics: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference





According to CEO Thomas Kurian, when it comes to market development strategies, Google Cloud aims to leverage four “flavors” of its partners.

“We look at our partners in four ways. Partners that complement our solution offerings. Partners that can help our customers collaborate in delivering new solutions. Partners that bring implementation and change management expertise. And a partner who expands our distribution range. “

Kurian touched on two of these partners’flavors’ in a fireside chat with Deutsche Bank’s head of software equity research, Brad Zelnick, starting with partners that complement Google Cloud’s solution portfolio. ..

According to Kurian, there are many technology areas, including security, and Google Cloud works with partners such as Palo Alto Networks, Cybereason, and Splunk to provide customers with a more comprehensive solution.

“Similarly, analytics and data provide solutions to organizations such as Informatica and Tableau to provide customers with more complete solutions,” he said. “We can work closely with the software vendors that build our applications and work with organizations that work in different industries, such as Workday and SAP, to deliver solutions to multiple industries.” Google Cloud for specific industries The partnership includes telecommunications to provide a joint solution with Ericsson. It provides customers’ Telecom Italia with new features in 5G networks.

Helping organizations adopt the cloud is a matter of “not only putting solutions in front of the cloud, but also ensuring they can be adopted.”

“In many cases, technology adoption also requires change management of people within the organization. We work closely with many partners such as Accenture … Deloitte, Infosys, etc., each focusing on our products. I have the practices I have built. Portfolio. ” “This allows us to jointly serve our clients and share our cloud promises with them.”

Click to read Kurian’s thoughts on Google Cloud’s differentiated platform offering, security, data analytics, profitability, multi-cloud and vertical market strategies in addition to Google Workspace.

