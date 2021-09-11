AI algorithm by Google, Mayo can improve brain stimulation of Parkinson’s disease





A new type of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm developed by the Mayo Clinic and the Google Research Brain Team may pave the way for more directional brain stimulation for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other motor-related disorders. ..

According to researchers, this algorithm more accurately determines the interactions between different regions of brain data that are key to improving the way brain stimulators are used in the real world to treat Parkinson’s disease. I can do it.

“Our findings may help this new type of algorithm understand which brain regions interact directly with each other, and of electrodes for stimulation devices to treat networked brain disease. It has shown that it can help guide placement, “said Kai Miller, MD, PhD, a neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic, and the first author of the study in a press release.

“With the advent of new technologies, this type of algorithm may help to better treat patients with motor disorders such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, and psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression,” Miller said. Mr. says.

Recommended reading

The results are described in a study published in PLOS Computational Biology on the identification of basal profile curves to understand the effects of electrical stimulation in the human brain network.

The interaction of brain networks can be investigated by sending a pulse of electric current to one region of the patient’s brain and measuring the response of the other region, although the study is undoubtedly complex. However, recorded signals are usually complicated to interpret and can only be measured in a limited number.

To address this issue, Mayo Clinic researchers have developed a number of perspectives / paradigms that help simplify the comparison of the effects of electrical stimulation on the brain.

Based on these, and in collaboration with collaborators on the Google Research Brain Team, they created a new type of AI algorithm called basal profile curve identification.

Dr. Klaus-Robert Mueller, a member of the Google Research Brain Team and co-author of the study, states that neurological data to date is probably the most challenging and exciting data to model for AI researchers. .. Mueller is a co-director of the Berlin Institute for Learning and Data Fundamentals at the Berlin Institute of Technology and a director of the Machine Learning Group.

In this study, patients with brain tumors placed electrode arrays to locate seizures and map brain function before excising the tumor. This array helped generate the thousands of readings used by the algorithm.

Each of these measurements allows the creation of a basal profile curve set of characteristic responses that can be mapped to the anatomical structure of the brain, helping to quantify the projected intensity of each stimulation site, Said the researcher. Ultimately, AI algorithms allow for a more direct interpretation of stimulus data.

In their study, the team presented what is called a new machine learning framework for investigating how brain regions interact using single-pulse electrical stimulation.

Recommended reading

“Unlike previous studies, this approach does not envision a form of how one brain region responds to stimuli in another, but discovers the form of response in time from the data. “I will,” said the researcher.

They called the set of characteristic discovered response shapes the “basis profile curves” (BPCs) and showed how to quantitatively map them to the brain, they added.

The team made the developed code package available and made it accessible from here so that others could explore this algorithm and use it in their data.

“Sharing the developed code is at the core of our efforts to support the reproducibility of the study,” said Dr. Dora Hermes, a biomedical engineer and lead author of the study at Mayo Clinic. I am.

In Parkinson’s disease, deep brain stimulation or DBS is used to relieve motor symptoms, especially tremor, and reduce the need for medication in some patients. DBS involves implanting electrodes in specific areas of the brain to regulate abnormal impulses. The amount of stimulation is controlled by a device such as a pacemaker placed under the skin above the chest, which is wired to the electrodes of the brain.

Researchers are working to improve the effectiveness and overall experience of deep brain stimulation that AI may be able to support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://parkinsonsnewstoday.com/2021/09/10/ai-algorithm-google-mayo-can-improve-parkinsons-brain-stimulation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos