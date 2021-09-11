Google’s internal documents link white supremacy to Trump, MAGA, Ben Shapiro | News





Google employees are a popular conservative commentator on an internal document called “Anti-racism Resources” that links white supremacy to former President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement. It is reportedly created with Ben Shapiro.

Revelation is related to critical race theory, a national debate over ideologies that encourage people to see themselves and others through the lens of race.

In one graphic, Google’s leader in diversity, fairness and inclusiveness is the layer of the “white supremacist pyramid” where Trump, Shapiro, and other conservatives culminate in violence and slaughter. We have created an in-house document to proceed. Christopher Rufo, Senior Researcher at the Conservative Manhattan Institute.

The internal documentation contains a disclaimer that it is not considered a company policy because it is “not legally reviewed”, but it is hosted on Google’s internal resource server and made available company-wide. It has become.

Another figure in this document is “Colorblindness”, “[American] “Exceptionalism,” “Columbus Day,” and “Making America Great Again” are all expressions of “secret white supremacism.”

Google’s diversity training team, along with a team of consultants, will work with a team of consultants to teach racing, including video conversations with popular liberals who are racing scholars, such as 1619 project editor Nicole Hannah Jones and Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendy. I also created a program.

In one of the videos, Hannah Jones concludes that all whites benefit from a “white supremacist system,” and Kendy claims that all Americans were “raised by racists.” Did.

When asked to comment by Rufo, Shapiro actively opposed his and other conservative portrayals in Google documents.

“You only need one Google search to find out how white supremacists hate my work, or how often I speak against their late-night philosophy. “Mr. Shapiro said.

“Attempts to connect everyone to the right of Hillary Clinton to white supremacy are nasty, untrue, and malicious,” he added.

Google refused to comment on Rufo’s report.

