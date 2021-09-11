Something building and Google Knowledge Graph [Podcast]





Did you apply for the Google Knowledge Panel?

Did Google build the substance of your company so that it understands who you are and distinguishes you from your competitors?

Kalicube Founder and CEO Jason Barnard joins Search Engine Journal founder Loren Baker at the Search Engine Journal Show to discuss the importance of entity building in Google’s Knowledge Graph.

The goal of SEO is to package content in a way that educates Google so that it can answer user queries in the most reliable way.

When you build your brand, Google gives your entity (preferably your home page) the first explanation of who you are, what you do, and who your audience is. It is considered as. Once you know that, you can provide supporting sources / links to support your brand.

“This is a niche within the SEO industry, the methods may be the same, but the priorities are quite different. Because of that particular work area, there are certain mistakes I’ve never seen before. It can happen. “-Jason Bernard

“Google is a kid who really wants to understand and our job is to educate it.” – Jason Bernard

[0:00] – What does Brand SERP Guy mean and why you need to think about Brand SERP[03:02] – Other opportunities from a front page real estate perspective[03:29] – If your home page doesn’t have this, Google may have a problem understanding your site.[04:21] – Value of Twitter Boxes on Brand SERP[04:49] – The value of brand SERP video boxes[06:09] – What Google actually sees from an engagement perspective[06:37] – Why you need to build a brand strategy from SERP to the outside world[07:36] – An example of managing negative reviews on your site[07:51] – Which brand of SERP actually offers you[09:21] – Why Brand SERP goes beyond searching for brand names[10:32] – How important is it to see the product name of a particular brand?[11;06] – Jason advises you to take a look[11:58] – Everything about unbranded SERPs[13:59] – Jason sees companies making up for lack of entity building with paid campaigns[14:45] – Interesting things about Google Ads and the strategies you need to implement[15:42] – What you really have to see at the end of the day[15:49} – The concept of leapfrogging[18:35] – How Knowledge Panels are an Interesting Part of the SERP Brand[20:04] – Google is like a kid[23:35] – Where the entity’s home should be[24:09] – How conflicting information matters[25:47] – The concept of reconciliation[27:01] – Why getting a Wikipedia entry isn’t as easy as it sounds[27:41] – Other ways anyone other than Wikipedia can look up their entity[29:29] – What should be a trusted source?[30:30] – How you can trust LinkedIn in terms of the knowledge graph[31:34] – How Bing and Google collaborate[33:05] – Other great webmaster tools and search engines[37:53] – The next step in building an entity and incorporating it into your corporate culture[38:36] – How Google focuses entities on the main knowledge graph[40:57] – Hot to get Google to understand your entity[42:14] – Experiment with Boowa and Kwala[45:16] – Construction of parallel dimensions[45:57] – How to rank when pivoting to a new identity[47:11] – What if Google trusts you?[53:12] – Jason’s opposition advice[54:22] – Where listeners can learn more about Jason[56;05] – Jason as a musician and digital marketer[63:04] – Jason sings for Lauren![63:20] – Lauren also tries to sing!

“In the SEO world, there’s no way to learn everything and keep track of it. It’s impossible, but learn a little that everyone else is an expert and share it with thousands of people at once. Not only did I get a little better for myself, but I also educated so many things and helped bring your story to everyone else. ” – Lauren Baker

Connect with Jason Bernard:

Jason Barnard (Brand SERP Guy) is a digital marketer specializing in Brand SERP optimization and knowledge panel management. Jason was also a musician, screenwriter, songwriter, and cartoon blue dog.

Connect with him on Twitter: https: //twitter.com/jasonmbarnard

Visit his website and podcasts: https: //jasonbarnard.com/ and https://kalicube.com/

Connect with Lauren Baker:

Follow him on Twitter: www.twitter.com/lorenbaker

Connect with him on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/lorenbaker

