Analysis: Epic’s narrow win in the App Store case strengthens the fight against Google Play rules





The Google app can be seen on the smartphone in this figure taken on July 13, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

Oakland, Calif., September 10 (Reuters)-Judges charge equivalent fees for Android app maker claiming to stop Google from Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) from sucking up to 30% of sales A stand by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) who was hardly relieved about the chance on Friday because he admitted to doing so.

Last year, developers, including Fortnite maker Epic Games, targeted two of the largest mobile app stores operated by Apple and Google. Critics see it as a feature of two major tech companies with unnecessarily high fees, billions of dollars a year for developers, and monopoly power.

Google’s trial is at least a year away, and legal experts said it’s time for both sides to hone their debate based on Apple’s decision.

In a Friday ruling following a trial between Epic Games and Apple, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court asked Apple to explain to customers how to pay outside the App Store, and Apple’s stock. Was down 3.3%. The alphabet fell 1.9%.read more

Google’s Play Store uses rules similar to those dropped in Apple’s proceedings, limiting communication between developers and customers. DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte said Google could also be at risk. He also noted that the risk of new regulatory measures by lawmakers remains.

However, Gonzales Rogers has allowed developers to withstand the requirement of further mourning. These rules, including the fact that in-app payments are made on Apple’s own system, allow the company to charge a fee of 15-30%.

Apple lawyer Catherine Adams told reporters that her company was “very happy.” “Today’s ruling is not a win for developers or consumers,” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney wrote on Twitter.

Professor Rebecca Ho Allensworth of Vanderbilt Law School said he agreed that Gonzales Rogers’ findings would discourage the proceedings against Google.

The judge said Apple’s restrictions allow users to rest assured that most of the apps they buy are free of viruses and pornography and that what they pay for is delivered.

“App distribution restrictions enhance security in the” broader “sense by allowing Apple to filter fraud, offensive content, and piracy while reviewing apps, while imposing high privacy requirements. “Masu,” writes Gonzales Rogers.

According to her ruling, Apple’s fees lead to “special benefits.” But if she forced Apple to relax the restrictions, she said the company might have a hard time getting paid to provide the platform to developers. The judge added that Apple’s consumer selling point for having strong security and a centralized system would also be compromised.

She said that 30% of that percentage was set “almost by accident” when the App Store was first launched, not as a result of market power.

Google has a similar debate about privacy and security benefits as justification of its rules and fees, which has long followed Apple’s lead at the fee level, Google’s documents revealed in the proceedings show. There is.

Due to Google’s small share of the US mobile app market, plaintiffs may need to restructure their debate to succeed against Google. Gonzales Rogers said any challenge to Epic’s committee was unreasonable for Apple, and Epic couldn’t provide clear evidence that the iPhone maker was the monopoly.

Tweaked arguments may not be enough. The proceedings against Google have been more difficult from the beginning. Google allows you to install apps from other sources, away from the monopoly debate. Also, historically, it was more generous to implement some of its policies.

Lawyers from Google, Epic, and other developers suing Play Store operators declined to comment. The Utah Attorney General, who is helping the US states lead related proceedings, said he was considering the decision.read more

Reported by Paresh Dave. Additional report by Akanksha Rana and Stephen Nellis in Bangalore. Edited by Peter Henderson and Daniel Wallis

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/epics-narrow-win-app-store-case-toughens-fight-against-google-play-rules-2021-09-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos