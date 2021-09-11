Google Translate for Android Prep Material You Redesign





Prior to the launch of Android 12 later this year, our team discovered that Google Translate has improved Material You. This is the first major redesign in over five years.

Material to redesign the preview

For years, the Google Translate app on Android has been relatively stagnant in its design, favoring the old design patterns of the original Material Design rather than the new Google Material theme. The most important changes the app has seen in recent years are the addition of dark mode last year and some menu tweaks in 2018.

Looking back to 2016, it’s easy to see that Google Translate has been relatively stagnant on Android for the past five years. By comparison, the Google Translate web app redesigned the appropriate material theme in 2018.

I noticed that inside Google Translate version 6.23, which is currently published from the Play Store, work is being done to prepare an app for Material You, which Google often calls “GM3” internally. Dylan Roussel has enabled work in progress and revealed a major overhaul of Google Translate for Android.

Most notably, the app has removed the top-heavy, drawer-focused structure. This structure is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate as the height of the phone increases. The redesigned material keeps things down and many of Google Translate’s features within the natural reach of your thumb.

The simple text translation camera, conversation, and transcription options have moved to the bottom, and the app focuses on the transcription feature microphone button.

Moreover, as a whole, the app now respects the color of the wallpaper. This is a feature of most of Google’s Material You apps. This dynamic theme follows part of the language list and app settings.

Some aspects of the app, such as the conversation book and some settings and setup pages, are still untouched, as it is still an ongoing task. Similarly, like recent translation history, some of the apps now appear to be completely missing. We may be waiting for these to be properly redesigned before Google Translate publishes Material You. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the redesign in the comments.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler. This makes the APC Insight decomposition available.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Material You Details:

