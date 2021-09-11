Who is in the room / lab with Fiona Murray





Broadcast Date: October 1, 2021 Time: 9:00 am PT, 12:00 pm ET, 18:00 CET

Fiona Murray is a Vice Dean of Innovation and Inclusion at the MIT Graduate School of Business and a professor of entrepreneurship in William Porter (1967). She is a co-director of the MIT Innovation Initiative and a faculty director of the MIT Legatum Center for Entrepreneurship and Development. Fiona is an associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. She received BA89 and MA90 from the Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford. She then moved to the United States and earned AM92 and PhD96 in Applied Sciences from Harvard University.

Fiona was a member of the British Prime Minister’s Council on Science and Technology and was awarded the CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for her contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship in the United Kingdom. She is also a member of the Ministry of Defense Innovation Advisory Board and the European Innovation Council Joint Expert Group. She also has Prime Coalition (creating a new non-profit venture fund with catalytic capital to support start-ups focused on climate impacts) and Mass Challenge (the first large-scale Axela in New England). He participates in many board meetings, including supporting one of the lator). Entrepreneurs solving important global problems).

Murray is internationally transforming its investment in science and technology into a deep-tech emerging venture that solves key global challenges and creates a national advantage from defense and security to health, food and water security. Policy expert. Her work includes understanding new financing approaches for innovation resulting from scientific research and educating the next generation of technology leaders to build effective ventures. She has dual-use (commercial and government) solutions and has focused on the specific challenges faced by ventures working in situations characterized by complex global power competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.genengnews.com/resources/webinars/the-generation-commercialization-of-innovation-who-is-in-the-room-lab-with-fiona-murray/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos