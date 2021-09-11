Health Tech, DE & I-News-Debut Considered for MM + M





When former Havas Lynx CEO Dave Hunt began forming a team at his new agency, The Thoughd, he first contacted Shafi Ahmed. Ahmed, a professor, surgeon and entrepreneur, was the first surgical instructor to use Google Glass to stream live surgery to 14,000 students worldwide.

It’s exactly the type of technology orientation that Hunt wants to distinguish his new organization from dozens of other organizations that support similar future philosophies.

It represented an incredibly transformative offering of medical education that was breaking the rules, Hunt explained. What I tried to do was not only talk about change, technology and innovation, but also set up a team with a track record of making meaningful campaigns and making meaningful changes.

The idea provided information on the formal launch of the agency, including the creation of a pharmaceutical community at Clubhouse known as Health.Reconsidered. Hunt characterizes Clubhouse as a great way to democratize conversations and to promote engagement, empathy and community among 2,000 members.

In our launch, we used a platform like Fiver to organize and explain Zoom events as evidence. This shows that we did not follow the formula. We reach this with a very fresh approach-a new way to do things, a new way to engage.

At Havas Lynx, Hunt expanded the company’s footprint to 400 employees and helped carry out key initiatives on behalf of pharmaceutical companies A Lister, such as AstraZeneca and Novartis. But he admits that today’s healthcare marketing situation is very different from the pre-pandemic era of face-to-face involvement. To that extent, The Thoughd focuses on hybrid models that provide healthcare marketing.

I absolutely believe that the hybrid world will stay here, Hunt emphasized. The idea of ​​returning to the same level of physical involvement is crazy to me. There is a better world that combines both physical and virtual involvement.

Hunt also plans that The Thoughd will approach diversity, fairness and inclusiveness in a much more thoughtful way. My goal is to prevent people from all coming from the same place. That is, don’t all go to the same school and eat at the same restaurant. I am anxious to work and talk with people I really don’t understand, people I really don’t know, and people who have a very different perspective from myself.

That’s why he led the agency’s DE & I initiative with the industry veteran Aurora Archer, the founder and CEO of marketing consultancy Bellatrix Group.

She is a mentor to me, promoting our culture, inclusiveness and community, helping to actually unleash the potential creative interests of different people from different backgrounds and perspectives. Hunt said he would. It is a big statement for us to embark on a top-down approach of working closely with Aurora on a daily basis to create the most diverse and inclusive community.

