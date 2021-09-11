Tech, Boise State Bronco and Bulldogs Gap Year Program Partner





You may need to pause.

Louisiana Tech Universitys College of Education and Boise State University have partnered with Bronco and Bulldogs, a program to support high school graduates or current college students who wish to have a deliberate and structured pause before starting or resuming their college journey. We offer Gap Year.

This program gives students more time to learn about opportunities and explore their academic and career goals without the full-time and financial commitment of a traditional college semester.

Kelly Myers, vice dean of the Boise State School of Arts and Sciences, said she found a true partner at the University of Louisiana Tech. Louisiana Tech and Boise State share an unwavering commitment to innovative student support. We are constantly looking for new ways to remove barriers and increase student opportunities. Through gap year collaboration, we are creating a new kind of on-ramp that goes in and out of the college experience. This allows students to work with confidence and a stronger sense of purpose.

Students attending the program can choose to attend the first or second semester, which begins in September and January. Today, this is a virtual program that offers the opportunity to participate in interested individuals, no matter where they are. As COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to be lifted, this year again onsite to enhance the virtual experience and give participants access to resources such as the Louisiana Tech University campus and the Louisiana Tech University Career Center. The activity is planned.

Dr. Lindsey Vincent, Vice Dean of Research, Outreach and Innovation, Faculty of Education, University of Louisiana Tech, states that each learner is unique. A year of exploration and personal growth gives students a more positive and successful experience of higher education at a community college or university after identifying their strengths and interests and promising to continue formal education. May be useful for. We are grateful to be able to partner with Boise State University on this initiative, given our track record of successful gap year programming and our commitment to high quality and comprehensive student support.

Participants will participate in a cohort of students led by faculty and current college students. It incorporates academic support tools such as inventory of interests, competence assessments, Coursera interdisciplinary content and qualification opportunities to ensure personalized learning and student success. Funded through Boise State University, this fall we are sponsoring a number of students selected for the first partnership effort.

Dean Don Schillinger of the Faculty of Education appreciates the opportunity to work with BSU to implement this innovative program to help Louisiana learners achieve their academic and career goals. “

Contact Vincent ([email protected]) for more information or to sign up for one of the limited spots in the first program. The application deadline is September 20th.

