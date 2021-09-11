The Colombian government has selected Vitalpass, co-created by Auna Ideas and built on the Algorithm and Blockchain, as the official digital vaccination passport for the country.





-This blockchain-based certificate is free and secure because it utilizes a reliable technical process regarding the accuracy and privacy of user data.

–Vitalpass records and certifies the immunization status of Colombian citizens and connects to other immunization passports around the world.

Bogotá, Colombia, September 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Vitalpass, a COVID-19 digital vaccine passport jointly created by the Auna Ideas Foundation and Koibanx and developed using the Algorithm blockchain, was created by the Colombian government. Selected as the official certificate of immunity. .. Colombia is the first country in Latin America to adopt this technology and is among the other countries already doing this, such as Singapore, Japan, South Korea and New York City.

This initiative is made possible thanks to Auna’s efforts in vaccination in Colombia and Peru and through partnerships with local governments and national governments. Vitalpass, a milestone in Colombia and Latin America, was co-designed by Auna Ideas’ Innovation and HealthTech division as part of an effort to provide a comprehensive health solution. This digital vaccination passport is free and cannot be tampered with. This is to create persistent, immutable records in the Algorithm and Blockchain, a public distributed network built specifically for global applications that can be scaled to mass adoption.

Vitalpass was developed with the technical support of Koibanx, a LATAM company with over 6 years of experience in implementing blockchain-based asset tokenization and transaction solutions for the financial and government sectors.

“By using blockchain technology, this digital passport will be one of the safest and most reliable tools to ensure a transparent process of vaccination in Colombia. It will change and erase information. , Or because it is inoperable, which guarantees the validity of the certificate in case of counterfeiting, double vaccination, or otherwise, “said Dr. Andrs Vsquez, director of biomedical innovation and health tech at Auna Ideas. increase.

The Auna Ideas Foundation has granted the Department of Health and Social Protection of Colombia a free and permanent right to deploy the Vital Pass as a tool to prove COVID-19 vaccination of citizens in front of national or international organizations. Similar agreements are expected to be signed with other Latin American governments.

Vitalpass is part of the Commontrust Network, and organizations around the world have participated in efforts to provide patients with digital access to health data using open, interoperable and verifiable standards. In addition, negotiations are underway to connect to the European Union’s COVID-19 digital immunoassay system, GreenPass.

With this initiative, Auna reaffirms its commitment to fight COVID-19 and leverage innovation to transform the medical experience of more and more families in Latin America through the Auna Ideas Foundation.

Auna Ideas Foundation Auna Ideas is an open platform for scientific research, health tech innovation, health training, and social development on the continent, with the support of AUNA. Since 2008, Auna has been aiming to transform Latin American healthcare and wellness. With more than 7,500 collaborators in Peru and Colombia, they provide members and patients with comprehensive healthcare at every moment of their lives. They have a network of clinics and wellness centers, cross-medical services and insurance products. All of this is backed by state-of-the-art medical and academic research and leading teams.

About KOIBANX Since 2015, Koibanx has helped banks and financial institutions integrate crypto into their core banking systems while connecting their financial products through the blockchain infrastructure. The Koibanx platform makes payments, factoring, and tokenization of various financial assets more efficient and secure. The company seeks to connect the LATAM financial industry through a shared infrastructure for the benefit of all players. For more information, please visit https://www.koibanx.com.

About ALGORAND Algorithm is building technology that enhances the Future of Finance (FutureFi). It integrates traditional distributed models into a comprehensive, friction-free and secure integrated system. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorithm is a blockchain infrastructure that provides interoperability and capacity to handle the amount of transactions decentralized finance, financial institutions and governments need to smoothly transition to FutureFi. Was developed. The technology of choice for over 700 global organizations, Algorithm makes it easy to create next-generation financial products, protocols, and value exchanges. For more information, please visit www.algorand.com.

