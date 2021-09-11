FCC needs to help services for the hearing impaired catch up with video conferencing technology





The most proud moment of my career was just before the Senate gave the final approval of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in July 1990, as I stood on the floor of the room and defended it. I was honored to thank the people who drove the car. My brother Frank. I did this using American Sign Language (ASL). It’s for the simple reason that I want Frank, a hearing-impaired person, to understand me.

The ADA was a promise to be fully included in Frank and all Americans with disabilities of all kinds. I retired from the Senate in 2015, but my commitment to fulfilling that promise on an equal opportunity basis remains unchanged. This includes supporting ADA’s claim that people with disabilities have the right to access telecommunications in our country. This is a particularly important issue for Americans with hearing loss or hearing loss.

Indeed, the formation of ADA ushered in a new era of innovation in telecommunications access. After the law came into force, the establishment of a national telecommunications relay service (TRS) system opened new lines of communication for hearing-impaired or hearing-impaired Americans, resulting in their work, play and all aspects. I have more opportunities to participate. Of community life.

Among these innovations was the Video Relay Service (VRS), a service that allows ASL users to communicate with their listeners over the phone. VRS was launched in 2003, and that year while I was in Capitol Hill in Los Angeles, I communicated it to my congressional colleagues by communicating with actress Marlee Matlin, who is deaf and uses ASL. I was able to show it. In the years that followed, early advances in VRS and the technology behind it helped transform the lives of many Americans.

Unfortunately, in recent years, VRS has not kept pace with the progress seen in telecommunications to listen to Americans, and the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the gap. According to regular users of the system, lower rates of return to VRS providers have caused problems such as increased latency and a narrow pool of skilled interpreters. This violates ADA’s obligation of functional equivalence and, in layman’s terms, promises equivalence in accessing telecommunications services for people with disabilities.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which currently regulates VRS (along with other forms of TRS), has the opportunity to reverse this trend. This begins with freezing the current rate of return for VRS providers, rather than expiring in December as currently scheduled. This freeze is needed to give more time to measure the post-pandemic situation, including the cost of providing services. This additional time is also needed to examine the rules and regulations governing the system to ensure that the focus is above all on meeting ADA’s functional equivalence obligations.

The secret is to include the cost of research and development in the cost of providing services. This is not the case now, and it is an oversight that has helped to undermine the very type of innovative thinking that led to the development of VRS in the first place. As just one example, VRS is not yet compatible with various video conferencing platforms, which have become very popular, especially in both professional and personal communication these days. To fulfill ADA’s promises, VRS providers need to continually adapt and innovate as communication technology advances.

Many future employment opportunities for the hearing impaired will rely on access to functionally equivalent communication systems that are continually innovating and updating to provide these opportunities. The FCC must guarantee this.

Tom HarkinThomas (Tom) Richard HarkinBiden celebrates the anniversary of a former member of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Abby Finkenauer Candidate for Iowa Senator Abby Finkenauer Needs a workaround for voting rights as a US Senator in Iowa from 1985 to 2015. During his tenure, he wrote the 1990 US Disability Act and was the Chief Sponsor of the Senate.

