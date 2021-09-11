WhatsApp provides end-to-end encrypted backup with iCloud, Google Drive using user management keys.





Facebook WhatsApp said on Friday that users will be able to store end-to-end (E2E) encrypted backups of their chat history on Google Drive on Android or Apple iCloud on iOS, allowing them to manage their encryption keys themselves. ..

This move takes the company’s claims about WhatsApp’s cryptographic integrity and privacy practices to take for granted, and the privacy of messages to which encryption is applied is usually quite complex for consumer messaging services. Become.

“We were adding another layer of privacy and security to WhatsApp. It’s an end-to-end encryption option for backups that people chose to store in Google Drive or iCloud,” said Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg. Berg said in a statement on his platform.

“WhatsApp is the first global messaging service of this scale to provide end-to-end encrypted messaging and backup, and to reach it, a brand new framework for key storage and cloud storage across the operating system. There was a very difficult technical challenge that required. “

WhatsApp, which boasts 2 billion users sending over 100 billion messages a day, beat Apple if speculation about its intention to provide encrypted iCloud backups proves true. ..

Apple recently announced plans to scan iCloud-bound photos on customer devices. This is an initiative that goes against corporate privacy marketing, and security experts explain corporate self-harm by suggesting that intrusive technology can represent a way to appease law enforcement agencies. I tried. Objections to the provision of iCloud encryption. However, Apple withdrew its CSAM scan program after advocates and the tech community criticized it for privacy breaches.

The extension of WhatsApp encryption to cloud backup follows a recent ProPublica report that hints at WhatsApp encryption integrity and message metadata sharing, but then the app’s mechanism for reporting abuse is the app. Clarify that you don’t break the end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp has applied E2E encryption to all messages, calls, video chats and media since 2016. At that time, it also provided encryption for iCloud backups. However, the key generation method used has been reported to be sensitive to spoofing techniques that could allow an attacker to obtain a key using a SIM card with a name number as a WhatsApp user’s device.

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort (convicted in 2018, sentenced in 2019, and pardoned in 2020) has conducted an FBI investigation into the need for encrypted backups and their limitations. Provides lessons learned.

One court document [PDF] Submissions related to the case indicate that the FBI obtained some of Manafort’s WhatApp messages from Apple’s iCloud. These messages were probably backed up without encryption. However, the document also shows that the investigators obtained other messages from the person who received them, making E2E encryption irrelevant.

The devil dwells in the details

WhatsApp’s current approach as described in the technical paper [PDF]Looks safer, but is equally vulnerable to exposure by people on the other side of the communication channel.

“The backup itself is generated on the client as a data file encrypted using symmetric encryption with a locally generated key,” explains WhatsApp’s treatise.

“The backups are encrypted and then stored in third-party storage (such as iCloud or Google Drive). The backups are encrypted with a key unknown to Google or Apple, so the cloud provider reads them. I can’t. “

WhatsApp offers two main processing options. The first is a user-specified password that is not known to WhatsApp or third-party backup services to obtain the user’s actual encryption key from the backup key vault based on the WhatsApp data center’s Hardware Security Module (HSM). increase.

Second, in order to skip passwords and access encrypted backups, users must provide a 64-digit encryption key without using the HSM backup key vault. In general, this means writing the key on paper and saving it, or trusting a password management app, unless you’re particularly good at remembering tens of digits.

Will Cathcart, head of Facebook’s WhatsApp, admitted that not everyone supports the widespread use of encryption, but insisted on it anyway.

“Some governments continue to propose using their power to demand that businesses provide weak security,” he said via Twitter. “We think it the other way around. We should demand more security from businesses about sensitive information about people.

Also consider reducing the amount of data you store. The best security for message backups is not to have them if you really don’t need them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/09/11/whatsapp_cloud_encryption/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos