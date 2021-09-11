Google Flutter 2.5 UI Kit is stable





Flutter 2.5, the latest version of the Google UI toolkit for native application development, offers not only full-screen extensions for Android, but also performance improvements.

Introduced on September 8th, Flutter 2.5 improves frame rasterization by wiring shading precompilation via metal rendering. Flutter proponents emphasized this move as another step towards reducing iOS junk. Also, framing now takes precedence over other asynchronous event handling, and Flutter’s testing has eliminated junk from this source. Further moves to reduce junk include garbage collectors (GCs). This was plagued by junk when the GC paused the UI thread and reclaimed memory. Currently, the memory of unused images is being enthusiastically reclaimed, resulting in a significant reduction in GC.

Another performance improvement includes delays in sending messages between Dart and Objective-C / Swift (iOS) or between Dart and Kotlin / Android. Removing unwanted copies from the messaging codec as part of adjusting the message channel can reduce latency by up to 50%, depending on the size and device of the message.

Another performance improvement is related to iOS targeting. Flutter apps built on the Apple Silicon M1 Mac run natively in the ARM iOS simulator. Therefore, there is no Rosetta conversion between Intel x86_64 instructions and ARM. This improves performance during testing of iOS apps and allows developers to avoid Rosetta’s subtle issues. This is a step towards full support for Flutter for Apple Silicon.

Flutter 2.5 was announced as a stable version on September 8th. Installation instructions can be found in flutter.dev. Even with Flutter 2.5:

For Android, an issue related to full screen mode has been fixed. It provides support for various full-screen modes that affect the display of UI overlays such as status and the bottom navigation bar. Also included in September 8th, Dart 2.14 is a language that includes a new format to make the cascade clearer, new pub support for ignoring files, and the resurrection of the legendary triple shift operator. It has a function. Dart 2.14 also includes a standard lint set that is shared between the new Dart and Flutter projects that come out of the box. Flutter DevTools can take advantage of updates, for example, to allow Flutter to do a better job of associating trace events with specific frames, helping developers determine why frames are over budget. DevTools also uses the Flutter engine feature to identify shader compilation events to help diagnose shader compilation junk in your app. The Widget Inspector update, on the other hand, allows you to hover over a widget to evaluate the object and view its properties. Support for iOS 8 has ended, and Google says it has a low market share.

