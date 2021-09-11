How AI and 5G will drive the next wave of innovation





Over the next decade, artificial intelligence is expected to transform all industries, and the catalyst for this transformation is 5G. The combination of the two technologies enables fast, secure and cost-effective deployment of Internet of Things devices and smart networks.

AI-powered 5G networks “accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution and create unprecedented opportunities for business and society,” said NVIDIA’s senior vice president of telecom, graphical chip maker and software platform developer. Ronnie Vasishta said in a special speech at the 2021 Mobile World Congress. In Barcelona a few weeks ago.

“There are billions across networks and data centers. Ubiquitous 5G networks connect these data centers with intelligent things at the speed, latency, cost, and power required for applications.” Said Vasishta. “As this network changes to adapt to 5G, AI will need to not only drive innovation, but also improve the management, organization, and efficiency of the network itself.”

Unlike previous generations of wireless technology, 5G was born in the cloud era and was designed specifically for the IoT. 5G can connect billions of sensors, such as video cameras, to edge data centers for AI processing.

All industries will be transformed

Here are four real-world examples where the combination of AI and 5G connectivity is shaping the industry.

Thousands of cameras that monitor automated vehicle assembly. Use visual inspection software with deep learning algorithms to recognize vehicle defects. This allows automakers to analyze and identify quality issues on their assembly lines.

City planning and traffic management for smart cities. In environments where large numbers of people and objects interact, AI-powered visual inspection software monitors all moving and non-moving elements to improve city safety, space management, and traffic.

Conversational AI and natural language processing that enable future services. Chatbots, voice assistants, and other messaging services help various industries automate customer support. Conversational AI is evolving to include new ways to communicate with humans using facial expressions and context awareness.

Powerful edge computing for extended reality. Virtual reality and augmented reality are no longer cabled to workstations. Thanks to advanced wireless technologies such as 5G, industry experts can make real-time design changes in AR and virtually exist anywhere in VR.

NVIDIA has been developing AI solutions for over a decade and is working with an extensive ecosystem of independent software vendors and startups on the NVDIA platform. The company recently partnered with Google Cloud to set up the AI-on-5G Innovation Lab. This lab is used by network infrastructure and AI software providers to develop, test and launch 5G / AI apps.

NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G portfolio includes integrated platforms, servers, software-defined 5G virtual wireless area networks, enterprise AI apps, and software development kits such as Isaac and Metropolis. A commercial version of NVIDIA AI-on-5G will be available later this year.

NVIDIA Aerial A100 is built for the 5G era

NVIDIA launched the Aerial A100 in April. According to Vasishta, this is “a new type of computing platform designed for the (network) edge that combines AI and 5G with enterprise EGX.” NVIDIA EGX is a high-speed computing platform that enables continuous streaming of data between 5G base stations, warehouses, stores, and other locations. Implementing EGX on the Aerial A100 gives organizations access to the full AI suite features.

Today’s 5G and AI infrastructure is inefficient because it is deployed and managed separately. For enterprises, running AI and 5G on the same computing platform reduces equipment, power, and space costs while increasing the security of AI apps. For carriers, deploying AI apps via 5G creates new use cases and revenue streams. You can convert all 5G base stations to edge data centers to support both 5G workloads and AI services.

Carriers and businesses can benefit significantly from integrated platforms like NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G. 5G acts as a secure, reliable and cost-effective communication fabric between the sensor and the AI ​​app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/how-ai-and-5g-will-power-the-next-wave-of-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos