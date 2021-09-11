MacOS: 10 Tips for Supernatural Powers on Mac





Your Mac has powerful features inside. Describes how to unlock.

Dan Ackerman / CNET

Apple is hosting a special event on September 14, and the main focus of the keynote is likely to be the iPhone 13, but Apple could talk about Mac OS Monterey, the next major update to the Mac lineup. be. Monterey adds useful new features to your Mac, such as the ability to copy text from any image and the ability to copy AirPlay from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac.

But before trying to master the new features, take a step back and appreciate everything your Mac can do now. Don’t know where to start? That’s okay, and why I’m here. For example, did you know that you can use the preview app to sign a document? Or are you always curious about why random app icons appear in the app dock and then disappear as quickly? Both these features, how to use them, and a few other features are described in detail below.

By the end of this post, I hope you’ll be able to follow your Mac and use it like a pro.

Annual OS update

It’s too easy to take regular software updates for granted. This is what is currently expected of device manufacturers. Software updates not only add new features, but also keep your computer optimized and include important security updates.

Keep your Mac up-to-date with every new update released. It’s perfectly fine to wait a day or two to make sure that no major bugs have been detected and passed the test, but then click on the Apple logo in the upper left corner of the menu bar and click on it.[システム環境設定],[ソフトウェアアップデート]Select in the order of.

Apple continues to release updates for incredibly old devices. Here’s a list of Macs running the latest operating system, MacOS Big Sur. (I have a 2011 iMac, but it’s only been left behind nearly 10 years after I bought it.)

Keep your Mac up to date with security fixes and new features. It doesn’t cost you anything.

Screenshot with Jason Cipriani / CNET Customize Control Center and Menu Bar

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest interface changes Apple has made to MacOS Big Sur is the addition of the Control Center to the menu bar. For those who don’t have an iPhone or iPad, the Control Center has all the controls for settings such as silent, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and display brightness.

Brett Pearce / CNET

Using the control center is very easy. Just click the icon and select the setting you want to change.

However, here are some professional tips. If you do not have quick access to any of the settings contained in the Control Center, drag the icon from the icon and place it in the menu bar.

For example, I often mess with my Bluetooth device and need to manage where my Mac is connected. You can use this trick to move the Bluetooth icon back to the menu bar (where it should always be) and access it with fewer clicks. The same is true for other parts of the control center.

When I learned this trick, my heart was blown away. seriously.

Hidden features: Sign documents on Mac

One of my favorite hidden MacOS features is the ability to sign documents using the preview. I always use it to sign work and children’s school documents.

The main points are as follows. Open the document you need to sign in to in the preview, click the pencil icon at the top, then click the signature logo. You can then use your iPhone to create and save your signature and add it to your document.

From new car loans to excursion permits, there’s a complete walkthrough to see if you need a free tool to sign something.

When you add a signature to a document, move and resize the signature.

Screenshots from Jason Cipriani / CNET Turn your iPad into a bonus display with just a few clicks

With Apple Sidecar, you can use your iPad as an external display for your Mac. This is a completely wireless connection and takes only 1 second to turn on. iPad requires iPadOS 13 or later installed, and Mac requires MacOS Catalina or later.

You can put your iPad close to your Mac and turn on Sidecar in several different ways. The easiest way is to go to Control Center> Display and select your iPad on Mac. Otherwise, you can open System Preferences to open Sidecar Settings.

The iPad can mirror your Mac’s display or act as an extended desktop, providing another screen and more space for arranging windows and apps. You can also continue to use your iPad or other app to return to Side Carview without disconnecting. For long-term use, we recommend connecting your iPad and Mac with a cable.

You can easily share information between your iPad and Mac.

Angela Lang / CNET multitasking between Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad

Continuity is a feature that you may already be using and are unaware of. The confusing name is the name Apple uses to link all Apple gadgets, allowing you to select tasks on your Mac from where you left off on your iPhone. Or something that looks as easy as making a phone call on a Mac, that’s how Continuity works.

But perhaps the most used Continuity aspect of my favorites is Handoff. If you’ve seen an app icon appear on the far right of your Mac’s app dock and then disappear, that’s a handoff. Click the app icon to open the app you’re using on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad on your Mac.

For example, if you’re writing an email on your iPhone and want to complete your email on your Mac, click the Email app icon to open the compose window and you’re ready to complete your draft.

I often copy a string of text on one device, but I need to paste it into a text field on another device. Continuity includes a universal clipboard feature that allows you to copy and paste to your Mac without doing anything special, as long as both devices are close to each other. Try it. That’s really great.

That’s true. Documents created by Apple can be shared in the same way as Google Docs.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Forget Google Docs and use these built-in Mac apps

Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are immediately installed on all Macs. These three apps are the equivalents of documents, spreadsheets and slides on Google, or the equivalents of Word, Excel and PowerPoint on Microsoft.

One of the biggest attractions of Google Docs is that you can share and collaborate with others in real time using your favorite web browser. This is definitely a handy tool and the one I use every day.

However, Apple’s suite of apps has its own collaboration tools built in, and the people you work with don’t need to own a Mac.[共同編集]You can send an invitation to any document by clicking the button and sending the invitation. From there, you can also set permissions and request a password to access the link.

You can then collaborate on your documents in real time, just as you would with Google Docs. Anyone working can open the link, add a name, credit the changes, and get started with the Chrome or Microsoft Edge documentation.

Your iphone is a scanner

Speaking of Apple’s creativity suite, there are often forgotten features built into MacOS that make it easy to scan documents and import photos into documents.

To see if your app supports this feature, right-click on any text field and look for the section that lists nearby iPhones. Below that section are the options supported by the app. For example, right-clicking on a Pages document will bring up three options for the iPhone 12 Pro. Take a photo, scan a document, add a sketch.

Choose the option that works best for you before unlocking your iPhone or iPad. The appropriate screen will open automatically based on your selection and will be added to your document when complete.

Just a few clicks to share a folder from your Mac.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Easily create and share iCloud Drive folders

With the launch of iOS 13 a few years ago, Apple has made it possible to share iCloud Drive folders. It works like sharing a folder on Dropbox or OneDrive, but instead of using a third-party service, it uses the one that’s built directly into your Mac.

We’ve talked about how to share folders and all the warnings when the feature debuts. Be sure to check, especially if you’re tired of paying for multiple cloud storage services.

Now Playing: Watch This: Make Your Own iPhone Ringtones

1:04

That’s true.Install your favorite iPhone and iPad apps on your Mac

All of Apple’s latest Mac computers use the company’s own processor, the M1. It’s the same type of processor that powers iPhones and iPads, and thanks to changes Apple has made to Mac OS Big Sur, you can install and use the same apps directly on your Mac as you would on your phone or tablet.

There are several ways to get iPhone and iPad apps to your M1 Mac, but we’ve covered all the details here.

iPhone and iPad apps are not included in the default search results.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET GarageBand and iMovie: Not just experts

Each Mac includes Apple’s core audio and video editing tools, GarageBand and iMovie. Both apps are easy to think of as professional and creative. There are some truths to that, but both apps are easy to use and easy to get started with.

I personally used GarageBand to record podcasts and interviews, neither of which has anything to do with the instrument. For iMovie, I worked with the kids to create a myriad of trailers using the built-in scenes and tools. When I was doing CNET How To videos, I used each of these sessions as a way to teach myself how to use iMovie and how to edit videos.

Sure, it’s easy to be threatened by both apps. However, if you are looking for a new hobby, open either one and start experimenting.

There are many other things you can do on your Mac besides this list. Similar to other new features in Big Sur. There are also some hidden features you should know about. If you just got a Mac, set it up the right way.

CNET’s Apple Report Newsletter provides news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac and software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/macos-10-tips-to-flex-your-superpowers-on-mac/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos