No, Apex Legends doesn’t “force” you to play the arena





Since the introduction of Apex Legends’ 3v3 Arena, developer Respawn Entertainment has encouraged fans to experiment with modes in different ways.

Battle Pass Points, a flash event that offers exclusive skins, coveted craft metal and loot boxes, are part of the method Respawn used to excite players in VALORANT and CS: GO-style arenas. The decision to create a mode outside of the game’s traditional battle royale is disruptive, with some fans saying they like the mode and the opportunity to do something fresh, while others say that. He claimed that movement was the secret to the game’s death.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Arenas are out for nearly half this season, but some players are still angry about how to promote Respawn’s mode and ask Respawn to refocus their attention on Battle Royale. They have problems with the mode itself, such as the time it takes to enter another match if they lose, compared to a relatively simple battle in Battle Royale, and surrounding materials such as flash events that they may need. Raise the problem Grind more and more to get those craft metal and loot boxes.

“Yeah, yeah, no one” forces “to play anyone [Arenas]”A Reddit user said. “But half of the Battle Pass progress is done in the arena, so not everyone can smash it without these challenges.”

The truth is that this person is partially correct: Respawn does not force anyone to play the arena. The company simply encourages people to play new game modes. This certainly took a lot of time and energy to create and sweetens the pot with their exclusive skins and loot crates. As those familiar with MMOs know, sometimes grinds can’t be avoided, and there’s nothing wrong with Respawn encouraging it through the Arenas challenge.

Economy of stars and points

Many arena aspects seem to be the most problematic, but have little to do with the mode itself. It’s a Battle Pass star.

Since the arena was launched, players must complete weekly challenges in both the arena and Battle Royale to earn the maximum number of stars for new cosmetics. Some may complain about having to play the arena to complete these challenges, but doing so is the same as getting some of the more unpleasant Battle Royale Challenges. .. Unfortunately, when I first started playing Apex, I was plagued by a three-month challenge with using the LMG. Most LMGs were pretty terrible at the time, but as a new player, I found most of them awkward. Every player has a weapon preference. This means that all players can get stuck in a long-term challenge that they know will never complete. Still, I don’t see players complaining about them.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Some argue that players should be able to choose between battle royale and arena for their weekly challenges, but Respawn never does. Challenges are a way to encourage players to spend more time in the game and force them to diversify their approaches. If you’ve never used a sniper weapon, but have taken the Sniper Knockdown Challenge three times, you’re really getting used to the old charge rifle and longbow. Allowing players to choose the direction of the challenge completely eliminates the “challenge” aspect, discourages many player bases from playing the arena in the first place, creates cue times, and for those who actually enjoy the mode. It will be a nightmare. ..

Another issue is the progress of the Arenas flash event itself. Players complain that they need to play the arena to get their own skins and loot chests included in the event (mostly hoping to build for heirloom). The skins for these flash events can never be higher than the rare level. As such, they are usually funky pattern recolors of legendary existing outfits. If Respawn locks the legendary skin behind the flash event, the frustration of the community is understandable, but the developers haven’t done so yet. If one of the arena skins happens to be in an alley, you may need to suck it up and play the arena for a few nights. There is nothing unusual about it. In many games, you can perform unpleasant tasks to get rewards. This is the entire mechanics of genres such as MMOs and JRPGs. It doesn’t necessarily make it fun or fun, but it’s not so small that it’s unprecedented for the community to make it happen.

But what about Battle Royale?

Some suggest that Battle Royale players should be given additional incentives and prizes that match those given to Arenas players, but … why? Battle Royale is still Apex’s main mode, which is why most people play games. The Battle Pass and all its legendary merchandise can be completed without playing the arena at all. Sure, it will take you more time, but it’s the choice you make, not the decision Respawn imposes on you.

Despite Respawn’s focus on the arena, Battle Royale goes nowhere. The just-announced Evolution event brings a ton of new content to the game. Many involve battle royale, including takeover of the entire town in Big Mode. Arenas flash events aren’t even approaching the size of Evolution. Arenas often get small flash events because Battle Royale gets major events like Evolution. Players will complain even if they don’t get any Arenas.

If you don’t want to play the arena, you don’t have to enjoy the mode or offer additional rewards to anyone bravely confronting the mode because they desperately want skins and heirloom. Whether it’s because players like to be in the arena or to allow them to get skins, the player count data looks the same as Respawn.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

On the contrary, some say that the arena rewards are too small to justify slogging the mode and its more annoying requirements. This is a fair critique, but keep in mind that these events are generally short-lived (usually around a week) and the challenges are usually less specific. Many of them “do 5,000 damage with assault rifles.” Flexibility allows players to approach the arena in any way they like. This is much more comfortable than being forced to play with a particular category of weapons. (Sorry, LMG.) All this complements the fact that rewards are only a rare level.

Respawn’s attempts to push and popularize the arena may at best go in the wrong direction, or at worst seem quite malicious, but the truth is that the team is a game developer. I’m just doing what I do. .. I’m sure the development team took risks in Arenas and knew how difficult it would be to convince a fan base focused on Battle Royale that it was worth playing this mode. You don’t have to love the arena. Hey, you don’t even have to play it. After all, the choice is up to you.

