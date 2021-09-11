11 places hiding from you





Google Maps is probably one of the most widely used applications in the world. Over the years, Google Maps has become the primary tool people use to find driving routes, check traffic conditions, and find locations in Street View.

Today we live in an era when you literally have the world in the palm of your hand. You can explore the entire globe from the comfort of your home.

But did you know that there are few secret places on earth that aren’t even visible in Google Maps because they are pixelated or blurred for a variety of reasons? From mysterious islands to military bases to Random Houses in Stockton-on-Tees, there are many secret places on Earth that aren’t visible on Google Maps. Here are some of them.

1. Mururoa-French Polynesia

Google Maps Secrets | Google Maps

Half of the island is clearly visible, but the other half is blurry. The French reportedly conducted a nuclear test in Mururoa between 1966 and 1996. Visitors are also off limits to this island.

Click here to view

2. 2207 Seymour Avenue, Ohio-USA

2207 Seymour Avenue, Ohio-USA | Google Maps

2207 Seymour Avenue is completely out of sight for good reason, no matter how much you try to zoom in. This is where Amanda Berry, Gina de Jesus and Michelle Knight were abused after being involved in the Castro Kidnapping case for almost a decade.

Click here to view

3. Stockton-on-Tees House-UK

Stockton-on-Tees House-UK | Google Maps

Stockton-on-Tees’ Princeport Road plays the role of host of a blurry home, for unknown reasons.

Click here to view

4. Kos International Airport-Greece

Kos International Airport-Greece | Google Maps

`Kos International Airport is located on the island of Kos, Greece. Kos International Airport looks blurry on Google Maps. The airport reportedly serves charter airlines that take visitors to the most active islands during the summer.

Click here to view

5. Jeannette Island-Russia

Jeannette Island-Russia | Google Maps

Jeannette Island is a small island in the East Siberian Sea, only 1.2 miles long. The island is mainly covered with ice, with a 1,152-foot mountain in the center. There is a question as to whether the island belongs to Russia or the United States, but it is not clear why the island is blurry.

Click here to view

6. North Korea

North Korea | Google Maps

North Korea is a secret country in its own way. Making it even more secret is the fact that you can’t see the details of it on Google Maps. You’ll find all the city names and lush mountains.

Click here to view

7. Amchitka Island-Alaska

Amchitka Island-Alaska | Google Maps

If you search this island, you will find that more than half of the island is blurred. Records show that Amchitka Island was selected by the US Atomic Energy Commission as a site for underground nuclear tests in the late 1950s.

Three underground nuclear tests were reportedly conducted on the island. Today, the island is being monitored for radioactive material leaks. The island will become a restricted wildlife sanctuary in 2025.

Click here to view

8. Cattenom Nuclear Power Plant-France

Cattenom Nuclear Power Plant-France | Google Maps

The Cattenom Nuclear Power Plant is a nuclear power plant on the Moselle between Thionville and Trier in the Grand Est of the Cattenom Commune in France. Close to the cities of Luxembourg and Mets. It is the ninth largest nuclear power plant in the world.

Click here to view

9. Marcoule Nuclear Site-France

Marcoule Nuclear Site-France | Google Maps

Marcoule, opened in 1955, is one of France’s oldest nuclear districts, but has been significantly modernized. It is located in the Gardo province of the Languedoc-Roussillon region near the Mediterranean coast of France. If you want to see the Marcoule Nuclear Site in France on Google Maps, you can’t see it because the entire site is pixelated on the map.

Click here to view

10. Poland Special Forces Base, Poland

Polish Special Forces Base, Poland | Google Maps

Dowodztwo Wojsk Specjalnych, the Polish Special Forces Command, has been censored on Google Maps. The DWS (Dowodztwo Wojsk Specjalnych) was responsible for commanding and training Polish Special Forces, which is now being handled by another organization.

Click here to view

11. Patio de los Naranjos-Spain

Patio de los Naranjos-Spain | Google Maps

The hidden place is called the Patio de los Naranjos and is converted into an orange tree yard. However, no matter how much the viewer magnifies the map, the garden will not be visible. It remains blurry. It is unknown why Patio de los Naranjos is hidden from public.

Click here to view

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/social-relevance/google-maps-secrets-549220.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos