Google Translate Material You UI overhaul will start soon





As Google prepares to release the final version of Android 12, the number of Google apps that overhaul Material You, such as Google Clock, Google Calculator, and Google’s phone app, continues to grow. More apps that haven’t received their improvements yet will be coming soon. Last month I learned that Google is working on an overhaul of Google Translate’s Material You UI. It looked good at the time, but it was pretty rough and unfinished. The redesign isn’t available yet, but a new screenshot is available today to show that the new Google Translate design is quickly taking shape.

Main UI view redesigned with Google Translate. Image credit: 9to5Google

The redesign was first discovered by XDA-Developers, but the 9to5Google people have just redesigned it in version 6.23, a few versions later, and it’s already looking very good. The UI now draws colors from the device wallpaper, just like any other MaterialYou UI element in Android 12. In this redesign, the most important buttons have been moved to the bottom of the thumb reach, so one-handed usability is clearly a priority. Dynamic themes will now appear not only in the camera, but also in the conversation view (where users can speak to each other in different languages ​​using translations as intermediaries) and extend to the language list.

List view of cameras, conversations, and languages.

After all, this is an ongoing task, so some features of the app, such as the Phrase Book (and some settings and setup pages), aren’t complete yet. Similarly, many other features and elements, such as recent translation history, appear to be completely missing. However, so far, it seems to be closer to completion than what I saw last time.

The redesign of this app is quite late. With a few minor changes, the overall UI remains the same even before Android Pie and Material Theming were released. That is 2018.

The improved app isn’t really accessible yet, either as a manual download or for Pixel users. However, given the rapid progress of Android 12 as it approaches the final release of Android 12, it is expected that Android 12 will be rolled out shortly before or shortly thereafter.

