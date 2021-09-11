Why you need to delete Google Photos on iPhone, iPad, Mac





When it comes to cloud photo storage, Google Photos leads 4 trillion photos and videos across over 1 billion users. Millions of Apple users have Google Photos on their iPhones, iPads, and Macs, but Apple reported a serious warning about the Google platform and gave users a reason to remove the app.

This was a horrifying few weeks for Apple in terms of privacy, and it wasn’t what iPhone makers needed before the launch of the iPhone 13 and iOS 15. Screen your photos on your device to get rid of known images of child abuse.

FORBES Details Apple’s Backtrack on iPhone Photo Scan-Zak Doffman For Now

CSAM screening is indisputable. All major cloud platforms, including Google Photos, have done so for years. Google told me that there is no material for child sexual abuse on our platform. As outlined, it uses a variety of industry standard scanning techniques, such as hash matching techniques and artificial intelligence, to identify and remove CSAMs uploaded to the server.

But Apple hasn’t done the same thing that happened. The company has not yet applied such screening to iCloud Photos, and the reason for this seemingly surprising decision reminds us that various privacy philosophies are at work.

According to the company, the controversial (currently deadlocked) decision to screen CSAM on devices rather than in the cloud flags known images without learning information about non-CSAM images. I wanted to stand up. This means that not all users should give up the privacy of all content in order to flag a very small number of users.

The principle itself is sound enough. If your private iPhone doesn’t flag a potential CSAM match, the Apple server can ignore all content. If the iPhone flags potential matches (at least 30), the server knows exactly where to look.

However, the problem is that despite the detailed technical description and warranty, the concept of screening on the device did not work. Its private iPhone filtering came across simply as spyware on the device, raising scope creep concerns, and at the request of US and foreign governments, more content was flagged than ever before. As a result, Apple has returned to the drawing board for reconsideration.

But the opposite poses an interesting challenge for others in the industry. Apple has emphasized a privacy breach when searching for all photos in the cloud. All you have to do is match it to the CSAM database, but isn’t it? And what about the risks inherent in Apple’s technical details about false matches and manual reviews? Does that mean that cloud photos on other platforms are regularly flagged and reviewed by the manual operator’s desk?

The real problem that dropped the Apples CSAM program below the waterline was the risk that the government would extend beyond the known CSAM content collated by child safety organizations to other content. Political or religious objections, other crimes, and persecution of minorities in parts of the world where Apple sells devices.

Apple explained in detail that technical protections were in place to prevent this, and promised to always say no. He said it would only start in the United States and extend to countries that could contain those risks. But the excited privacy lobby wasn’t guaranteed, especially given the past challenges Apple simply said no in China, such as iCloud storage location and app censorship.

Obviously, you don’t have to be a technical genius to understand that the same risks apply to cloud screening and are not limited to the software on your device. Yes, the jurisdictions where cloud data is stored vary, but as is often the case, Big Tech still needs to comply with local laws. You also cannot apply for the technically impossible protection used, for example, to protect the encryption of messages.

And to Google Photos. There are three reasons why Apple users need to remove these apps. First, using Google Photos means giving the platform full access to your photos. Is it all or nothing? Apple’s Photos app has a relatively new privacy protection tool that limits the photos the app can access. However, Google Photos does not accept it and requires you to change the settings so that you can access everything if you want to use the app.

Google Photos “All or Nothing”

Google Photos / iOS

Second, the Google Photos privacy label is a horror show compared to Apple’s alternatives. Like any stock app, Google (such as Facebook) makes an excuse to collect as much as possible and use the data only when needed. But the problem is that Google links all this data to your ID and adds it to the huge profile associated with your Google account or other personal identifier. Google does not do this as a service. This is at the core of the data-driven advertising business model. Follow the money

According to Google, these labels show all the data that we might be able to collect, but the actual data depends on the particular feature you decide to use … I want to share photos and videos. If, or purchase a photobook, collect payment information and save your purchase history. However, if you choose not to share or purchase your photos, this data will not be collected.

Privacy label

Apple / @ UKZak

Googlelike Facebook also collects metadata from photos and brings that data into an algorithm-driven money machine. The company told me that it uses EXIF’s location data to improve the user experience in the app. For example, you can view your trips with the Memories feature, or suggest a photobook of your recent trips.

Obviously, you’ll be drawn into Google’s dataset for mining and analysis to see each of your comfortable personal data, and Google will provide more control than ever to limit what’s shared. became. However, restricting Google’s access also limits its functionality. The core philosophy is working.

Your photo and video albums are full of precious moments, Apple counters Google’s approach. Apple devices are designed to control these memories. And at the heart of this warranty is the same device-to-cloud debate that made up the CSAM controversy that hit Apple last month.

This leads to the third problem. We already know that we will apply cloud AI to photos stored by Google. Behind the Apples CSAM move was an established approach to analyzing device data. Apple uses ML on the device to classify photos. For example, you can search for objects and people smartly. Google does this in the cloud. Also, if the Apples CSAM issue linked this on-device ML to external processing, Google’s cloud ML is already an external off-device and is a relatively black box for users.

Apple Photos Privacy

Apple

When Apple said the photo platform was designed to enhance facial recognition, scene and object detection, such as For You, Memories, Sharing Suggestions, and People albums on the device rather than in the cloud. .. And when the app requests access to your photos, you can share only the images you need, not the entire library. We know exactly who they have in mind.

Regarding Google Photos’ approach to CSAM, the company said it is working closely with the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center and other agencies around the world to combat this type of abuse.

But whether Google was asked to extend the scope of screening beyond showing Google Photos privacy protection, screening restrictions and restrictions, government foreign or domestic requirements policies, and general advertising policies for content. I wasn’t attracted to other questions about. (Not metadata, please note), and its transparency report.

Google also didn’t comment on other AI classifiers that apply to Google Photos, how the data is collected and used, and whether it intends to fix anything in the light of Apple’s backlash. It doesn’t mean that Google is doing more than obvious, but it’s about the cloud, it’s actually someone else’s computer.

Just as we published Facebook to collect EXIF ​​data without user transparency, the problem is to delve into the general terms of use and understand what that really means to you. .. Also, if the analysis is done outside the device, the analysis will not be completely visible unless you choose to share it. It was like Apple’s point about CSAM.

Is there a risk here? Yes of course. Apple told you the same. In any case, we know that Google has an architecture that is far less privacy-friendly than Apple. Therefore, you need to open your eyes to the app or platform.

On the other hand, if you spend more than $ 1000 on your iPhone, we recommend that you take advantage of the privacy measures implemented on your iPhone. And that means skipping Google Photos despite the advanced search features it may have. As always, convenience comes at a price. Without full transparency and control, the price is too high to pay.

