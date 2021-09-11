How to make a lot of money by hacking google, facebook, android, chrome





What if you say that you can make a lot of money by hacking Facebook and Google? However, this is not always the way you can imagine. So far this year, Google hackers have earned over $ 3.5 million in doing just that. For Facebook, we paid just under $ 2 million last year.

Yes, I’m talking about security vulnerabilities and the money available to those who can find them.

The Bug Bounty Platform is a legitimate route to profitable hacking carriers. Both Facebook and Google recently announced changes to their programs, thereby revealing the rewards offered.

Hacking is not a crime

As the average reader and video viewer knows, #STC is a big fan of hacking, not a criminal movement. In reality, cybercrime is a crime, and confusing hackers with cybercriminals can be confusing and potentially damaging.

Without hackers, the world would be a much less secure place. Therefore, it is appropriate for a hacker who finds a security hole in a product or service to get a financial reward for the right side of the legal effort. Some bug bounty hunters have even become millionaires.

Payments made under Google’s Bug Bounty Program (VRP) have changed over the years. Still, since its launch 10 years ago, 2,022 hackers in 84 countries have paid a total of more than $ 29 million. The largest single bounty paid so far was in 2019, when one enterprising hacker was awarded $ 161,000 for discovering a security flaw in Android. So far this year, Google has paid a total of $ 3,770,000. This is down from a total of $ 6,512,000 in 2020.

What hasn’t changed is that Android remains central to bounty payments, with Chrome vulnerable at $ 1,397,000, compared to $ 1,651,000 so far in 2021. .. In addition, vulnerability reports across various Google domains such as Chrome, Android, Play, and Google itself included a separate vulnerability disclosure system. That somewhat confusing situation came with the launch of the integrated Google Bug Hunters platform. Google said this would make the previously scattered platforms a single format, making it easier to file bugs.

Facebook offers hackers bonuses and shared bounties

Facebook has also recently updated its vulnerability reporting program. One of the innovations is the payment time bonus, which Facebook says “encourage researchers to provide all the information they need to successfully replicate as soon as possible.” In addition to the incentives actually paid, Facebook will add a 5% to 10% bonus if it takes more than 30 days to issue a payment after the information that successfully reproduces the issue has been sent.

Facebook now also supports sharing rewards among multiple hackers in a single submission. This is to facilitate continuous collaboration when the most complex vulnerabilities are involved.

In terms of money paid, Facebook said it paid more than $ 1.98 million for a total of more than 1,000 vulnerability reports during 2020. Among the most important single payments were $ 80,000 for content delivery network vulnerabilities and $ 60,000 for Messenger for Android security flaws.

