Google Nest features I use almost every day: Switch to Bluetooth speakers





Yes, it’s clever, but the Google Home Mini or Nest Mini also acts as a basic Bluetooth speaker.

Josh Miller / CNET Brett Pearce / CNET

One of the features of Google Nest that I use most often is also one of the simplest features. Yes, the Google Assistant smart device excels in many ways, such as calculating math problems, reporting weather, and providing fun games. However, you can also use Google Nest as a real Bluetooth speaker to send your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks from your phone or tablet.

Why is it important? Well, you may be listening to streaming services that Google Home doesn’t support, such as Apple Music and Audible. (Full Disclosure: I have both.) Or when a friend comes in and wants to DJ the party. Sometimes I just want to control what the speaker plays on my phone, not my voice.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news stories in minutes. Weekday delivery.

Read more: Apple Music and Spotify: 2021’s Best Music Streaming Service

Google Home Tips All the latest Google News delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

For whatever reason, here’s how to use Bluetooth to connect your phone, tablet, or even laptop or desktop computer to your Nest smart speakers.

First, pair your smartphone or device to Google Nest using Bluetooth

If you’ve never used Bluetooth to connect your phone, tablet, or computer to your Nest speakers, the first time it’s a little more complicated. Once paired, it’s much easier to remember each other and connect and disconnect. Here’s how to pair with Bluetooth for the first time:

1. Say “OK, Google, go into pairing mode”. You can also say “pair Bluetooth” or “turn on Bluetooth”.

2. The Google Assistant says, “To connect, open your Bluetooth settings and look for the called device. [the name you gave your device].. “

3. Open the Settings app on your mobile device or computer, go to Bluetooth settings, look for the name of your Nest device, and click or tap the device name or connection word or button.

4. A sound will be heard from the Nest speaker, indicating that the device is connected. Now any audio you play on your mobile phone, tablet, or computer will play from your smart speaker.

5. To disconnect, say “Hey, Google, disconnect Bluetooth”. The Google Assistant will display “Bluetooth disconnected” for confirmation.

When you pair your device with Google Home, you can connect and disconnect with just voice commands.

How to connect your smartphone to Google Nest after Josh Miller / CNET pairing

From there it’s very easy. When connecting, start with “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google” and say one of the following:

“Please connect to the phone.” “Please connect to the device.” “Please connect to Bluetooth.”

The Google Assistant responds “Looking for a paired device” and makes a sound when connected. When you’re done, say “Hey, Google, disconnect Bluetooth.”

Be careful-if the Google Assistant asks if you want to “clear” the Bluetooth device, say “no” and try the command again. Otherwise, it will be unpaired with everything.

Chris Monroe / CNET However, please be aware of this Google Assistant bug.

When I was testing this process on various Google Nest devices, both speakers and displays, when I occasionally tried to hang up, Google said, “Do you want to clear the list of paired Bluetooth devices?”

If the Google Assistant asks this, the definitive answer is no.

When you “clear” the list of paired devices, the Google Assistant forgets the device you just paired with (and other devices you’ve paired with). Not only do you have to go back to the first pairing procedure and start over as above, but you also have to go to your mobile device or computer’s Bluetooth settings and “forget” your Nest device from there. Otherwise, you may receive the same error message that your device suddenly cannot connect to your Nest speakers.

The more uses you can think of, the more I love you will use Google Nest as your Bluetooth speaker. Most people listen to music on smart speakers. Here’s how to call the exact song you want with just your voice. Another simple feature I use every day is to turn off timers and alarms (without yelling) when I’m away from the same room.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/google-nest-feature-i-use-almost-daily-turn-it-into-a-bluetooth-speaker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos