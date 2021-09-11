Order from Amazon Echo and you’ll find a secret discount for Alexa only.Method is as follows





The Absolute Best Deal is only available when you order from Alexa. It’s available for Amazon smart speakers such as the Echo Dot with Clock (left) and Echo Dot.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Did you know that Amazon offers some secret discounts that are only available on smart speakers or displays? During Amazon Prime Day in June, I noticed that some of these Alexa-only discounts offer even more savings than regular discounts. For example, consider trading Amazon’s Blink Mini security camera Alexa only.

If you keep reading past Prime Day’s discounted price of $ 20 (already $ 15 cheaper than the usual $ 35), you’ll come across this amazing thing: “When I ordered from Alexa, it was only 14.99. Dollar “. It’s almost 60% off!

I put two of them in my Amazon shopping cart (using my voice, of course) and immediately emailed Amazon, in the name of Blue Origin, a customer Alexa hoop for Prime Day. Asked why you jumped over and got the best deals?

(However, an interesting fact: Alexa-only trading was long before Prime Day and has continued since then.)

Shopping by voice with Alexa isn’t easy, but it’s not that difficult.

Julie Snyder / CNET

Later that night, Alexa Shopping director Marie-Eve Logan replied, “Alexa transactions allow customers to find products and access savings simply by using their voice.”

I may not be as proficient in PR as a native speaker, but the word “easy” because it’s an implicit understanding that voice shopping is actually difficult and Amazon wants not to. Was important. So what makes it easier to do difficult things?

You can buy it now when you shop at Alexa, but if you only want to get a discount, you can just add an item to your cart with Alexa.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Answer: Practice (I hear you can do it perfectly).

In other words, Amazon wants to practice shopping by voice until customers are easy. I think perfection may be a bit too high for a goal, but the challenge was accepted. Here’s how to get started:

First, make sure Alexa is listening to your voice

As with many Alexa adventures, shopping excursions on Amazon Echo devices should start from the settings menu. Alexa offers individual transactions and then expects to respond to each of them one at a time. That is, Alexa glitches out and drops its cadence unless follow-up mode is turned on.

1. Open the mobile Alexa app and in the menu bar at the bottom[デバイス]Tap.

2. In the top menu bar[Echo＆Alexa]Tap, then scroll to the device you’re shopping for.

3. Scroll down[フォローアップモード]Tap, then tap the toggle to turn it on (if it’s not already on).

4. Return to the list of devices and repeat as needed.

You need to turn on follow-up mode for each Amazon Echo smart speaker you want to shop for. Alternatively, if optional, you can use the Amazon Show smart display instead. (I’ll explain a bit about the benefits of shopping at the Echo Show-Spoiler Note: It helps you see what you’re buying-otherwise, this guide is limited to voice commands and responses for shoppers. It is targeted.)

Turn on follow-up mode in your Alexa settings. If you don’t turn it on, Alexa won’t listen for responses.

The key to Dale Smith / CNET Alexa shopping is this one command

Once you’ve verified that follow-up mode is turned on, every shopping excursion on Alexa should start with the five words “Alexa, what’s my deal?”. It was a reliable command before the 2021 Prime Day and will continue forever.

What happens next is very boring-you really are getting these discounts. Alexa starts reading one by one from the list of deals. (By the way, these aren’t just for you. They are “you”, just as Amazon wants to sell to you and make everything you see on the site yours. It ’s a thing. ”)

After each list, Alexa asks if you want to add the item to your cart or listen to the next transaction. You can buy now, just as you would tap and click to shop on Amazon, but you don’t have to. Just add an item to your cart and you’ll get a discounted price for Alexa only, so it’s a good idea to check out on a device where you can see what you’re getting.

All you need to do to start shopping at Alexa is say, “Alexa, what’s my deal?”

Chris Monroe / CNET Shopping at Echo Show is familiar

Let’s face it. As smart displays continue to advance, they are essentially turning into mounted tablets, unlike Amazon’s own Fire series devices (which are less mobile). So while asking Alexa to trade on the Echo Show SmartScreen is limited, it’s not too shocking to feel like shopping on the Amazon mobile app.

It’s helpful to see exactly what you have in your shopping cart at the Echo Show. It’s not as cluttered as any other screen device. If you have an Echo Show and want to buy Alexa deals, you need to use it.

Speed ​​up your home with the latest information on automation, security, utilities, networking and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/find-secret-alexa-only-discounts-when-you-order-through-amazon-echo-heres-how/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos