Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3





Samsung’s second swing on a fold-screen phone is a much more sophisticated device than its predecessor, and while it’s a bit easier on a wallet, it’s still not a particularly compelling case of form factor.

In a hurry to the forefront of the foldable screen revolution, it’s no exaggeration to say that Samsung’s first Galaxy Z Flip had a particular “” feel to it, with a € 1,500 price tag for users. It’s hard to justify if you lack the premium features you might expect from such spending.

However, its successor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, can help a lot in addressing many of these shortcomings.

Inside the phone, you’ll find top-notch screens, high-speed processors, and impressive cameras (although no telephoto lens is becoming more and more common on high-end smartphones).

We also offer all of this at a more affordable price of € 1,099. It’s not cheap, but it’s far closer to other products at the top of the mobile market.

Perhaps most importantly, Samsung seems to have improved the design of the device itself. This makes it much less likely that you will end up with two in normal use.

The quality of the build is solid and the hinges feel strong. It’s a little difficult to open the phone with one hand. Bendable screens also feel responsive, but (of course) a bit more “plastic” than their equivalent unfolded alternatives.

Samsung, on the other hand, takes advantage of the folded state of the phone to give users a quick notification with a small touch screen on the outside, providing quick access controls for music, incoming calls, and even cameras.

But all of this is actually on par with other phones-it’s still not enough to provide a compelling rationale for folding features beyond what makes it somewhat unique.

Not surprisingly, folding reduces the device footprint. This is welcomed when the smartphone screen appears to be larger.

It may help fit in a pocket or bag that is otherwise hostile to your smartphone. The trade-off is that the device is twice as thick when closed. This can offset the benefits of space savings in tight spaces.

Folding also helps reduce the amount of scratches the main screen picks up from nearby keys and coins, but it’s made of a soft material for flexibility, which makes it more susceptible to scratches during use.

Samsung has also tuned its operating software to take advantage of folding when in use. For example, we’ve allowed users to place their device on their desk to watch videos hands-free, or split different apps on both sides instead of one take. Throughout the panel.

However, these feel a bit more novel than device-defined features that put the user experience above what other phones can.

In addition, small ripples occur in the center of the screen, so the creases have a small but very noticeable drawback.

When the screen is on, it’s actually visible only when viewed from an angle, but it’s noticeable when you move your finger on the display. It’s not that big, but it’s a habit far from premium and can frustrate users over time.

All Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a big step forward like never before and welcomes it at a cheaper price. This can be a major option, especially for those who especially need a foldable phone (or a more compact device).

But for those who want to be confident that folds are in the future, or who want to get the most out of their € 1,100 smartphone spending, it’s probably better to look elsewhere.

