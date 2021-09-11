Big Tech is scrutinizing as the White House appears to adapt its policy approach to Europe





Leaders of the United States and the European Union will try to reach the same page on various issues related to data governance at their first meeting of the Trade Technology Council this month.

The meeting, announced in the White House press release on Thursday, is scheduled for September 29 in Pittsburgh, PA. Includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of State Gina Raimondo, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Vice President of the European Commission Margrete Bestagger, and Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Donbroskis.

U.S. representatives include President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel to expand and deepen trade and cross-Atlantic investment relations, creating road rules for the 21st century. Co-chair of the new council established to renew. Economy.

Emily Horn, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, is committed to working to ensure that the world’s largest trade and technology policies are provided to the public, based on our shared democratic values ​​and economic relationships. I am looking forward to it.

The new council will include technical standard cooperation, supply chain security, climate and green technology, ICT security and competitiveness, data governance and technology platforms, security and human rights threatening technology misuse, export control and investment consistency. There are 10 groups working to achieve sex. According to Horn, screening, global trade challenges, and access and use of digital technology by SMEs.

European authorities have been actively tracking major US companies such as Google and Facebook for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation, including provisions for notification of violations within 72 hours. US parliamentarians are having relevant discussions about when companies should be required to report cybersecurity incidents.

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) Has proposed a law that imposes fines on companies that do not report cases that meet certain criteria, but House Department of Homeland Security leaders have summoned instead of fines. We have adopted a more industry-friendly approach.

In a statement praising the White House’s announcement, Warner said the US position on digital trade would promote continued laissez-faire, even if it saw the shortcomings of this approach to technology governance in recent years. Said it was. We look forward to Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of State Lymond and Ambassador of Thailand working with European allies to update digital trade policies to promote innovation, privacy, competition and consumer protection.

The incident notification issue represents only part of Warner’s interest in technical cooperation between the United States and the EU. He also successfully promoted funding to promote standard cooperation and a unified front in the face of supply chain challenges presented by China.

On Thursday, House Energy and Commerce Commission leadership proposed $ 10 billion out of a $ 3.5 trillion spending package that lawmakers are negotiating to go to the Commerce Department for related activities. This funding should be used to map and monitor critical manufacturing supply chains. Promote and support the establishment of voluntary standards, guidelines, and best practices. Identify, accelerate, accelerate, and demonstrate significant manufacturing supply chain technological advances. According to the Commission’s memo, provide grants or other financial assistance to eligible entities.

The Commission also proposed raising the budget of the Federal Trade Commission, chaired by current Big Tech rival Lina Khan. Legislators set up and operate new bureaus to thwart unfair and deceptive behavior and practices related to privacy breaches, data security incidents, theft of personal information, and other data misuse. We are proposing an increase of $ 100 million.

