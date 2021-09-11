New data structure to position UK Tech Superpower





In a statement released Thursday (September 9th), the UK Government said it had launched new reforms to promote innovation, promote economic growth and strengthen public data protection.

As part of the initiative, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been restructured with a new governance model that includes an independent board of directors and chief executive officer, as well as the governance structure of other regulatory agencies such as the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA). increase. ), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Ofcom.

The government began comprehensive talks on reform on Friday (September 10th). This is the first step in implementing the second phase of the national data strategy, a superpower of science and technology, using data as a strategic asset.

One of the UK’s ten technical priorities is reform at the heart of the government’s agenda to unleash the power of data, drive growth and ensure a credible data regime.

Some of the reforms outlined in the talks include ensuring the UK’s position as a global hub for the free and responsible flow of personal data, simplifying the use of data by artificial intelligence (AI) researchers and developers, and individuals. It includes strengthening the responsibility of the company that holds the information, ensuring that the Information Commissioner Office (ICO) remains the world’s leading regulator.

According to the statement, the new data regime is part of the steps taken by the UK Government after leaving the European Union in January 2020, with data for the economy and society as a whole for the benefit of British citizens and companies. The purpose is to unleash the power.

According to a statement, digital secretary Oliver Dauden’s recently announced planned reforms will drive innovation and growth in the UK’s data sector after the change in the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), protecting the public from major data threats. Better protection.

Taking a comprehensive approach to launching the initiative, the government urged the public to answer consultation questions by mail or email between now and November 19.

